Onco360® Has Been Selected as Part of an Ultra-Narrow Specialty Pharmacy Network for MIMRYLO™ (rusfertide)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected by Takeda Pharmaceuticals as an ultra-narrow limited distribution partner for MIMRYLO™ (rusfertide), which is indicated for the treatment of erythrocytosis in adults with polycythemia vera (PV).1

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Takeda and support the launch of MIMRYLO, a first-of-its kind rare blood cancer treatment for adults living with polycythemia vera,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “It is an opportunity to bring our unparalleled expertise to patients who rely on complex therapies and make a meaningful difference in their care.”

MIMRYLO is a mimetic of the endogenous hormone hepcidin that blocks the iron transporter ferroportin. Inhibition of ferroportin by MIMRYLO reduces availability of iron for production of red blood cells, resulting in lower hematocrit levels.

MIMRYLO's approval was based on the phase 3 VERIFY study (NCT05210790), a global, randomized, open-label, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).2 The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients achieving a response during Weeks 20-32, which was defined as the absence of phlebotomy eligibility. Key secondary endpoints evaluated at Week 32 included mean number of phlebotomies, proportion of patients maintaining hematocrit < 45%, mean change in fatigue score as measured by PROMIS Fatigue Short Form 8a, and total symptom burden as measured by Myelofibrosis Symptom Assessment Form (MFSAF) Version 4.0. The most common (>15%) adverse reactions in the MIMRYLO arm were injection site reactions (56%) and anemia (16%).1

Please read the full prescribing information for MIMRYLO.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.fernandez@onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

1Mimrylo™ (rusfertide) [Package Insert]. Cambridge, MA. Takeda Pharmaceuticals. 2026.

2Bankar, Aniket, et al. VERIFY: A randomized controlled phase 3 study of the hepcidin mimetic rusfertide (PTG-300) in patients with polycythemia vera (PV). J Clin Oncol 42, TPS6592-TPS6592(2024). DOI:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.TPS6592.