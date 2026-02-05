Omnicell Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Omnicell delivers solid fourth quarter 2025 financial results

Announces major step toward autonomous medication management with the launch of its next generation dispensing system, Titan XT, at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2025 Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) (“Omnicell,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “management,” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare technology provider focused on empowering autonomous medication management, today announced results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“We finished 2025 with solid fourth quarter financial results, delivering full year 2025 total revenues, product bookings and annual recurring revenues (‘ARR’) all above the mid-point of our previously issued guidance ranges,” stated Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. “As we look ahead, we are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable, and profitable growth. The launch of Titan XT intends to address a significant need for an enhanced and more efficient medication management experience that combines proven automation with powerful intelligence and extends beyond the pharmacy into nursing care areas. We believe that our innovation roadmap continues to resonate with our customers, and I am optimistic for what the future holds for Omnicell in 2026 and beyond.”

Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $314 million, up $7 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in total revenues was driven by strength in our technical service offerings and SaaS and Expert Services revenues, as well as increases in our consumables revenues. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $1.185 billion, up $73 million, or 7%, from the year ended December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase in total revenues was driven by strength in our connected devices and technical service offerings, as well as increases in our SaaS and Expert Services and consumables revenues.

Total GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $16 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income of $13 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $18 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $28 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $75 million, or $1.62 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $79 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $37 million. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA of $46 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total non-GAAP EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $140 million. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA of $136 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Product Bookings, Product Backlog and Annual Recurring Revenue

We utilize product bookings(1) and Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), each as further described below, as key performance metrics for our business. For the year ended December 31, 2025, product bookings were $535 million compared to $558 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, or a decrease of 4% year-over-year, as we are in the late stage of the XT upgrade cycle. The chart below summarizes our total product backlog (2) and ARR (3):

December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands) Total product backlog (2) $ 640,301 $ 646,440 By duration: Short-term product backlog $ 435,151 $ 447,344 Long-term product backlog 205,150 199,096 Annual Recurring Revenue (3) $ 635,555 $ 580,025

(1) We define product bookings generally as the value of non-cancelable contracts for our connected devices and software licenses. We typically exclude freight revenue and other less significant items ancillary to our products from product bookings. In addition, dependent upon counterparty or credit risk, which is evaluated at the time of contract signing, for a given multi-year subscription contract we may reduce the value of the contractual commitment booked at a given time. Connected devices and software license bookings are recorded as revenue upon customer acceptance of the installation or receipt of goods. We utilize product bookings as an indicator of the success of certain portions of our business that generate non-recurring revenue. (2) Product backlog is the dollar amount of product bookings related to connected devices and software licenses that have not yet been recognized as revenue. A majority of our connected devices and software license products are installable and recognized as revenues within twelve months of booking. Larger or more complex implementations such as software-enabled connected devices for Central Pharmacy, including, but not limited to, our Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service and IV Compounding Service, are often installed and recognized as revenue between 12 and 24 months after booking. Due to industry practice that allows customers to change order configurations with limited advance notice prior to shipment and as customer installation schedules may change, backlog as of any particular date may not necessarily indicate the timing of future revenue. However, we do believe that backlog is an indication of a customer’s willingness to install our solutions and revenue we expect to generate over time. We consider backlog that is expected to be converted to revenues in more than twelve months to be long-term backlog. We believe a majority of long-term product backlog will be convertible into revenues in 12-24 months. (3) We consider revenues generated from our consumables, technical services, and SaaS and Expert Services to be recurring revenues. For the portions of our business which generate recurring revenues, we utilize ARR as a key metric to measure our progress in growing our recurring revenue business. We define ARR at a measurement date as the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the course of the following year for providing them with products or services. ARR includes expected revenue from all customers who are using our products or services at the reported date. For technical services and SaaS and Expert Services, solutions are generally on a contractual basis, typically with contracts for a period of 12 months or more, with a high probability of renewal. Probability of renewal is based on historic renewal experience of the individual revenue streams or management’s best estimates if historical renewal experience is not available. Consumables orders are placed by customers through our Omnicell Storefront online platform or through written or telephonic orders and are sold to a customer base who utilize the consumable product and place recurring orders when customer inventory is depleted. ARR is generally calculated based on revenues received in the most recent quarter and changes to expected revenues where solutions were added to or removed from the install or customer base in the quarter. Revenues from technical services and SaaS and Expert Services are generally recorded ratably over the service term. As part of our SaaS and Expert Services offerings, we provide a range of services to our customers including Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service (service portion), IV Compounding Service (service portion), EnlivenHealth, Specialty Pharmacy Services, 340B solutions, Inventory Optimization Service, and other software solutions, which typically are provided over two to seven years. In addition, to help ensure the maximum availability of our systems, our customers typically purchase technical services contracts (support and maintenance) in increments of one to five years. Revenue from consumables are recorded when the product has shipped and title has passed. Our measure of ARR may be different than that used by other companies. Because ARR is based on expected future revenue, it does not represent revenue recognized during a particular reporting period or revenue to be recognized in future reporting periods. ARR should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP revenues.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, Omnicell’s balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $197 million, total debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) of $168 million, and total assets of $1.97 billion. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $30 million. This compares to cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $56 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $350 million of availability under its revolving credit facility with no outstanding balance.

Corporate Highlights

In December 2025, the Company announced Omnicell Titan XT, a transformational, enterprise version of automated dispensing systems (ADS). Designed to unify proven automation and powerful intelligence, Titan XT is built to deliver an enhanced and more efficient medication management experience to support a growing health system. With this launch, the power of OmniSphere is meant to extend to nursing care areas, designed to deliver greater control of medication inventory management for pharmacy, while providing nurses with more confidence when administering medications.

More than 4,000 pharmacy leaders connected with Omnicell during December’s American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear 2025 Clinical Meeting and Exhibition, where they had the opportunity to explore how Omnicell is working to empower autonomous medication management to drive intelligent outcomes, deliver a better clinician experience, expand visibility and oversight for pharmacy enterprise, enhance safety and accuracy in the IV cleanroom, and transform outpatient care delivery.

Omnicell was once again recognized as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies by the Healthcare Technology Report for continuous focus on innovation designed to help healthcare organizations deliver better, more precise care. Randall Lipps was also named one of the Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025 by the Healthcare Technology Report.

2026 Guidance

The table below summarizes Omnicell’s first quarter and full year 2026 guidance:

Q1 2026 2026 Product Bookings Not provided $510 million - $560 million Annual Recurring Revenue Not provided $680 million - $700 million Total Revenues $300 million - $310 million $1.215 billion - $1.255 billion Product Revenues $171 million - $176 million $690 million - $710 million Service Revenues $129 million - $134 million $525 million - $545 million Technical Services Revenues Not provided $260 million - $270 million SaaS and Expert Service Revenues Not provided $265 million - $275 million Non-GAAP EBITDA $27 million - $33 million $145 million - $160 million Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.26 - $0.36 $1.65 - $1.85

The Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income or GAAP earnings per share, nor a reconciliation of any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures do not include certain items, which may be significant, including, but not limited to, unusual gains and losses, costs associated with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses, and certain tax and litigation outcomes.

Omnicell Conference Call Information

Omnicell will hold a conference call today, Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fiscal year and fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call can be monitored by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 in international locations. The Conference ID is 4203777. A link to the live and archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Omnicell’s website at https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to delivering innovative, outcomes-centric pharmacy and nursing solutions for all settings of care. As an intelligent medication management technology company, Omnicell empowers autonomous medication management by unifying automation and AI-enabled intelligence, optimized by expert services, to drive clinical and business outcomes that are helping to improve efficiency and enhance patient safety for healthcare facilities worldwide. Learn more at omnicell.com.

From time to time, Omnicell may use the Company's investor relations website and other online social media channels, including its LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/omnicell, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/omnicellinc, to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure ("Reg FD").

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries. This press release may also include the trademarks and service marks of other companies. Such trademarks and service marks are the marks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements contained in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “goals,” “target,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside Omnicell’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, Omnicell’s projected product bookings, revenues, including product, service, technical services and SaaS and Expert Services revenues, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share; expectations regarding our products and services and developing new or enhancing existing products and solutions and the related objectives and expected benefits (and any implied financial impact); our customers’ receptivity to our innovation roadmap; our ability to deliver innovations that are designed to provide an enhanced and more efficient medication management experience extending beyond the pharmacy into nursing care areas; our customers’ expectations regarding tariffs and regulations; our ability to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, and statements about Omnicell’s strategy, plans, objectives, promise and purpose, vision, goals, opportunities, and market or Company outlook. Actual results and other events may differ significantly from those contemplated by forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (i) unfavorable general economic and market conditions, including the impact and duration of inflationary pressures, (ii) Omnicell’s ability to take advantage of growth opportunities and develop and commercialize new solutions and enhance existing solutions, (iii) reduction in demand in the capital equipment market or reduction in the demand for or adoption of our solutions, systems, or services, (iv) delays in installations of our medication management solutions or our more complex medication packaging systems, (v) our international operations may subject us to additional risks, including from the impact of tariffs, (vi) risks related to Omnicell’s investments in new business strategies or initiatives, including its transition to selling more products and services on a subscription basis, and its ability to acquire companies, businesses, or technologies and successfully integrate such acquisitions, (vii) risks related to failing to maintain expected service levels when providing our SaaS and Expert Services or retaining our SaaS and Expert Services customers, (viii) Omnicell’s ability to meet the demands of, or maintain relationships with, its institutional, retail, and specialty pharmacy customers, (ix) risks related to climate change, legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, (x) changes to the 340B Program, (xi) risks related to the incorporation of artificial intelligence technologies, including generative or agentic AI technologies, into our products, services and processes or our vendors offerings, (xii) Omnicell’s substantial debt, which could impair its financial flexibility and access to capital, (xiii) covenants in our credit agreement could restrict our business and operations, (xiv) continued and increased competition from current and future competitors in the medication management automation solutions market and the medication adherence solutions market, (xv) risks presented by government regulations, legislative changes, fraud and anti-kickback statues, products liability claims, the outcome of legal proceedings, and other legal obligations related to healthcare, privacy, data protection, and information security, and the costs of compliance with, and potential liability associated with, our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations, including any potential governmental investigations and enforcement actions, litigation, fines and penalties, exposure to indemnification obligations or other liabilities, and adverse publicity related to the same; (xvi) any disruption in Omnicell’s information technology systems and breaches of data security or cyber-attacks on its systems or solutions, including the previously disclosed ransomware incident and any potential adverse legal, reputational, and financial effects that may result from it and/or additional cybersecurity incidents, as well as the effectiveness of business continuity plans during any future cybersecurity incidents, (xvii) risks associated with operating in foreign countries, (xviii) Omnicell’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, (xix) Omnicell’s ability to protect its intellectual property, (xx) risks related to the availability and sources of raw materials and components or price fluctuations, shortages, or interruptions of supply, (xxi) Omnicell’s dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain components, equipment, and raw materials, as well as technologies provided by third-party vendors, (xxii) fluctuations in quarterly and annual operating results may make our future operating results difficult to predict, (xxiii) failing to meet (or significantly exceeding) our publicly announced financial guidance, and (xxiv) other risks and uncertainties further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Omnicell’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Omnicell’s other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review this press release in conjunction with our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update any such statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various performance measures. In addition to Omnicell’s GAAP results, we also consider non-GAAP product gross profit, non-GAAP product gross margin, non-GAAP service gross profit, non-GAAP service gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP free cash flow. These non-GAAP results and metrics should not be considered as an alternative to revenues, product gross profit, service gross profit, gross profit, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per diluted share, diluted shares, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP results and metrics because management considers them to be important supplemental measures of Omnicell’s performance and refers to such measures when analyzing Omnicell’s strategy and operations.

Our non-GAAP product gross profit, non-GAAP product gross margin, non-GAAP service gross profit, non-GAAP service gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP EBITDA margin are exclusive of certain items to facilitate management’s review of the comparability of Omnicell’s core operating results on a period-to-period basis because such items are not related to Omnicell’s ongoing core operating results as viewed by management. We define our “core operating results” as those revenues recorded in a particular period and the expenses incurred within such period that directly drive operating income in such period. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because, in addition to meaningful supplemental information regarding operating performance, the measures give us a better understanding of how we believe we should invest in research and development, fund infrastructure growth, and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing strategies. In calculating the above non-GAAP results: non-GAAP product gross profit and non-GAAP product gross margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), and f) below; non-GAAP service gross profit, non-GAAP service gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), e), and f) below; non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a), b), c), e), f), g), h), and i) below; and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude from their GAAP equivalents items a) through j) below.

