OliX Pharmaceuticals Secures KRW 110 Billion Investment from BOLD, L’Oréal Corporate Venture Capital Fund, and Weiss, U.S. Hedge Fund

Participation of both strategic partner and key global investor

Underlines the potential of OliX Pharmaceuticals’ siRNA platform

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BOLD--OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that it has raised approximately KRW 110 billion through a third-party allotment of newly issued common shares to strategic investors. The investment was jointly made by BOLD, L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund, and Weiss Asset Management LP, a U.S. asset management firm.

BOLD is L'Oréal’s venture investment arm that backs promising beauty brands, biotech, and tech companies, especially those with disruptive innovation potential. The U.S. asset manager is also a key global investor in OliX and participated in this round following its investment in August 2025.

With the newly secured funds, the company intends to advance its ongoing siRNA-based projects in several therapeutic areas, including skin- and hair-related projects. The company also expects the investment to further strengthen its strategic partnership with L’Oréal. Through this, the company aims to reinforce its research foundation and accelerate development progress.

Guive Balooch, Global Managing Director of Open Innovation and Augmented Beauty at L’Oréal, said, “We are excited to strengthen our scientific partnership with OliX with an equity investment by BOLD. This strategic collaboration combines OliX’s world-class siRNA platform capabilities with L’Oréal’s century-long commitment to beauty innovation and expertise across biology, tech, and formulation. We are convinced that together we’ll accelerate in creating the future of beauty for the benefit of consumers globally with new levels of performance backed by advanced biology and robust scientific proof.”

Dong Ki Lee, CEO of OliX Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are delighted to secure funding from BOLD and Weiss.” He added, “Their support reflects strong confidence in our partnership and shared vision for innovation. The joint participation of a global strategic partner and a major investor reflects strong market confidence in the company’s technological competitiveness and future growth potential.”

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics that regulate disease-causing gene expression based on RNA interference (RNAi) technology. Leveraging RNAi technology, OliX is researching and developing therapeutics for a broad range of diseases, with multiple pipeline programs currently in clinical stages.

OliX is developing therapeutics based on its proprietary core drug development platform, OASIS (OliX Advanced Small Interfering RNA System), which is designed to enhance the high gene-silencing efficiency of RNAi technology and enable tissue-specific delivery. Based on this platform, OliX is advancing locally administered RNAi therapeutics for various indications, including hair loss, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and hypertrophic scars. In addition, by incorporating hepatocyte-specific delivery technology, OliX is building pipelines in liver-related diseases, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, and cardiometabolic disorders.

In accordance with its mid- to long-term growth strategy, the “OliX 2.0 Roadmap,” OliX continues to expand the application of RNAi therapeutics. The company is building novel delivery platform technologies targeting the central nervous system (CNS) and adipose tissue, expanding its follow-on pipelines, and pursuing differentiated RNAi therapeutics across a broad range of disease areas.

Learn more: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng

OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jiyoun Kim

OliX Pharmaceuticals Communications

+82-31-779-8407

jyounkim@olixpharma.com