Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2029, Growing at 21.8% CAGR

The global Oligonucleotide CDMO Market is projected to grow from USD 2.51 billion in 2024 to USD 6.73 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to a market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on the development and commercialization of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, rising outsourcing of development and manufacturing activities, and the growing adoption of precision and personalized medicine. Continuous advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis, purification, analytical technologies, and scalable manufacturing capabilities are further supporting market expansion.

Oligonucleotide contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) play a critical role in supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by providing specialized expertise, GMP-compliant production, regulatory support, and large-scale manufacturing services. As demand for antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), and other therapeutic oligonucleotides continue to rise, outsourcing partnerships are becoming increasingly important across the biopharmaceutical industry.

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Contract Manufacturing Segment Dominates the Market

Based on service type, the contract manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market, capturing 42.0% of total revenue in 2023.

Growing demand for flexible, scalable production facilities and increasing commercialization of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics are driving investments in contract manufacturing services. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly leveraging CDMO partnerships to accelerate development timelines, reduce manufacturing risks, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Commercial Stage Segment Expected to Register the Highest Growth

By stage, the commercial-stage segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

As more oligonucleotide therapeutics advance through clinical development and receive regulatory approvals, demand for large-scale commercial manufacturing capabilities is increasing. CDMOs with advanced infrastructure and production expertise are well-positioned to support this growing commercial demand.

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Segment Shows Strong Growth Potential

By type, the Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of ASO-based therapies for genetic disorders, rare diseases, and other complex conditions is driving demand for specialized development and manufacturing services. Growing innovation in oligonucleotide therapeutics continues to expand opportunities for ASO-focused CDMO providers.

Therapeutic Applications Continue to Lead Market Demand

Based on application, the therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly focusing on oligonucleotide-based drug development for oncology, genetic disorders, and rare diseases. The complexity associated with producing GMP-grade therapeutic oligonucleotides and meeting stringent regulatory requirements continues to drive outsourcing demand toward specialized CDMOs.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America accounted for the largest share of the global oligonucleotide CDMO market, representing 43.1% of total revenue in 2023.

The region benefits from strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, established manufacturing infrastructure, significant investments in drug development, and a favorable regulatory environment. North America continues to serve as a key hub for innovation, commercialization, and large-scale production of oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Growth is being supported by increasing biopharmaceutical R&D investments, expansion of domestic CDMOs, supportive government initiatives, and a growing pipeline of oligonucleotide-based therapies targeting rare and chronic diseases. The region's expanding manufacturing capabilities are strengthening its position within the global oligonucleotide CDMO ecosystem.

Industry Focus Shifts Toward Advanced Oligonucleotide Technologies

The market is witnessing growing adoption of advanced oligonucleotide platforms, including antisense oligonucleotides, siRNAs, and CRISPR-Cas9-related applications. Technological advancements in oligo synthesis, purification, quality control, and analytical testing are enabling more efficient development and scalable manufacturing of increasingly complex therapeutics.

The increasing use of oligonucleotides in CRISPR-Cas9 applications is creating new opportunities for CDMO providers, while ongoing innovation in precision medicine continues to expand the addressable market for oligonucleotide-based therapies.

Key Market Participants

Major companies operating in the global oligonucleotide CDMO market include Bachem, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, WuXi AppTec, Maravai LifeSciences, Lonza, Eurofins Scientific, Danaher Corporation, GenScript, Syngene International Limited, EuroAPI, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., ST Pharm, Kaneka Corporation, PolyPeptide Group, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd., and BioSpring.

According to the report, Bachem, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies have been identified among the leading players due to their strong market presence, extensive service portfolios, and global manufacturing capabilities. Emerging companies such as ST Pharm, Sumitomo Chemical, and WuXi AppTec continue to expand their positions through investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and scalable GMP-compliant production facilities.

The report highlights that increasing commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics, growing reliance on outsourced development and manufacturing services, technological advancements, and expanding applications in precision medicine will continue to shape the future growth of the global oligonucleotide CDMO market.

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