Oisín Biotechnologies Receives Methuselah Grant to Advance Fat Reduction Study

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oisín Biotechnologies, a leading genetic medicines company developing therapies for age-related diseases, announced today that it has been awarded a grant from Methuselah Foundation to complete its first efficacy study in pigs for its innovative fat reduction program.





Oisín is leveraging the Fusogenix™ Proteo-Lipid Vehicle (PLV) technology to deliver a fat killing genetic payload directly to adipose tissue. This precise approach allows for targeted, localized ablation of fat deposits via direct injection. The company’s prior tolerability study in pigs demonstrated an excellent safety profile, showing no adverse effects and no injection site reactions. The upcoming study will evaluate the efficacy and selectivity of two lead development candidates and achieve a critical milestone in the company’s Series A workplan.

Oisín’s groundbreaking therapies—focused on targeted fat reduction, muscle regeneration, and cellular senescence—have garnered significant interest from leading pharmaceutical companies and advocacy groups. The fat reduction program is expected to validate core technological innovations applicable to a wide range of age-related conditions, further underscoring the transformative potential of Oisín’s work in the field of aging research.

Fueling Growth and Innovation

This grant from Methuselah Foundation supports a pivotal study and is a significant step on our path to the clinic.

“We are pleased to support Oisín Biotechnologies as they pursue this groundbreaking study,” said David Gobel, Chairman of Methuselah Foundation. “Their innovative approach has the potential to redefine therapies for age-related diseases and unlock new ways to address some of the most pressing challenges in human health and longevity. We look forward to seeing their progress in the year ahead.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Methuselah Foundation for their continued belief in our vision and for providing this generous grant,” said Matthew Scholz, CEO of Oisín Biotechnologies. “This funding comes at a pivotal moment as we prepare to advance our fat reduction program to the next stage of development. It not only sustains our momentum but also empowers us to make strides toward delivering life-changing therapies in the fight against aging.”

About Oisín Biotechnologies

Oisín is a privately held biotechnology company developing genetic medicines to address age-related diseases. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Oisín utilizes the Fusogenix Proteo-Lipid Vehicle (PLV) technology, to deliver DNA directly to cells throughout the body, addressing the damage and detrimental effects caused by the aging process itself. The company’s first therapies focus on eliminating unwanted fat cells and building muscle mass. For more information, visit www.oisinbio.com or follow Oisín on X and LinkedIn.

About Methuselah Foundation

Based in Springfield, Virginia, Methuselah Foundation is dedicated to accelerating breakthroughs in human longevity. By incubating mission-driven ventures, funding cutting-edge research, and supporting innovative projects and prizes, the Foundation aims to advance transformative solutions for healthier, longer lives.

Contacts



Lesley Whittington

For Oisín Biotechnologies

904-343-5379

lesley@torchcomllc.com