Odyssey Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODTX) (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that precisely target disease pathology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: September 9-11, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: September 9 th at 8:35AM ET

September 9-11, 2026 New York, NY September 9 at 8:35AM ET Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: September 14-16, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: September 14 th at 10:45AM ET

September 14-16, 2026 New York, NY September 14 at 10:45AM ET H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Conference Dates: September 14-16, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: September 15th at 1:00PM ET





Where available, live webcasts will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.odysseytx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be made available on the Events page of Odyssey’s investor website and archived for 60 days.

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of internally discovered and developed medicines with its first program advancing through multiple clinical milestones. Odyssey’s portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that the Company believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need.

For more information, please visit https://odysseytx.com/ and follow Odyssey on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Collin Todd

SVP, Strategy and Business Development

investors@odysseytx.com