Odyssey Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODTX) (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that precisely target disease pathology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:
- 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: September 9-11, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: September 9th at 8:35AM ET
- Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: September 14-16, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: September 14th at 10:45AM ET
- H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Conference Dates: September 14-16, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: September 15th at 1:00PM ET
Where available, live webcasts will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.odysseytx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be made available on the Events page of Odyssey’s investor website and archived for 60 days.
About Odyssey Therapeutics
Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of internally discovered and developed medicines with its first program advancing through multiple clinical milestones. Odyssey’s portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that the Company believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need.
For more information, please visit https://odysseytx.com/ and follow Odyssey on LinkedIn or X.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Collin Todd
SVP, Strategy and Business Development
investors@odysseytx.com