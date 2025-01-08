Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints Jason Haas as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Haas brings more than two decades of experience as a corporate executive and investment banker leading financial strategy and operations for life science companies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology, today announced the appointment of Jason Haas, MBA, as chief financial officer (CFO).





Mr. Haas will oversee Odyssey’s financial strategy and operations, contributing decades of financial leadership experience in investment banking, capital markets and biopharma. He will work closely with Odyssey’s executive team to advance the company’s financial strategy and continued growth across its clinical and preclinical portfolio of immunology medicines.

Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Haas, who brings an extensive track record in financial leadership and strategic growth to our team of drug hunters and industry experts. With our advancing portfolio of small molecule and protein therapeutics, this is a pivotal time for Odyssey, and we expect Mr. Haas’ wealth of experience will play a critical role in supporting our financial growth and long-term success.”

Most recently, Mr. Haas served as CFO for Syros Pharmaceuticals, where he played a leading role in strategic planning, capital formation, and management of the company’s finance group, among other responsibilities. Mr. Haas previously served as Co-Head of Americas, Healthcare Investment Banking at Barclays and as Head of Americas, Healthcare Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Haas has held senior investment banking roles at other institutions, including Goldman Sachs. He currently serves on the board of directors for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Haas received his Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Economics from Colgate University and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Columbia Business School.

“With a goal of transforming the standard of care for patients with serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, the Odyssey team has made significant progress developing a robust pipeline of drug candidates to precisely target disease pathology,” said Mr. Haas. “As the company continues to scale, I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to support their execution of groundbreaking science.”

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has leveraged the scientific expertise of its team of drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently build a portfolio of internally discovered product candidates that it believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need. For more information, please visit odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

