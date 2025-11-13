SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in November and December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 13, 2025 
BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor conferences in November and December, 2025.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London:
Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 2:30 – 2:55 PM GMT
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: London, UK

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference:
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Fireside Chat Time: 8:30 – 8:55 AM ET
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with a Phase 3 clinical program for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) planned to be initiated imminently.

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

Explore the Company’s new corporate branding and follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com


