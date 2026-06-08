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Oban BioPharma Announces Presentation of Late-Breaking Abstract at ADA 2026 Highlighting OBT-676: A First-in-Class Small Molecule Combining Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor Full Agonism (DACRA) with GLP-1, GIP and Glucagon (Triple-G) Receptor Partial Agonism

June 7, 2026 | 
2 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oban BioPharma today announced that preclinical data for OBT-676, a lead small-molecule candidate for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes, has been selected for a late-breaking presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions being held from June 5th-8th in New Orleans, LA. The study characterizes OBT-676 as a new molecular entity that achieves potent full agonism at the amylin and calcitonin receptors (DACRA) while simultaneously delivering partial agonism across the GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon (Triple-G) pathways. OBT-676 demonstrated significant reduction in food intake and adipose-selective weight loss in the industry-standard rat diet-induced obesity (DIO) model.

"The OBT-676 data being presented at ADA underscores a significant leap in the evolution of small molecule, multimodal metabolic therapies”, said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., Co-Founder & CEO of Oban BioPharma. “With OBT-676, and a series of related analogs, we have moved beyond incretin receptor-focused injectable peptides to an oral small molecule class targeting multiple metabolic systems, encompassing potent amylin receptor activation paired with balanced incretin and glucagon receptor signaling. These DACRA/Triple-G small molecule compounds have the potential of shifting the treatment goal for millions of patients managing chronic metabolic diseases from simple weight reduction to high-quality metabolic restoration, prioritizing adipose-biased weight loss and superior tolerability with an orally available drug.”

Presentation Details:

Title: OBT-676, a Novel Oral Small Molecule Combining Full DACRA Activity with “Triple-G” Partial Agonism for the Treatment of Metabolic Diseases
Poster #: LB-2848
Session: Late Breaking
Date: Sunday June 8th
Time: 12.30pm-1.30pm CT
Summary: OBT-676 exhibited picomolar potency and full agonism at AMY-1, AMY-3, and calcitonin receptors along with calibrated partial agonism at GLP-1, GIP and Glucagon receptors. Administration of OBT-676 in diet-induced obese rats resulted in significant, dose-dependent reductions in food intake and adipose-selective weight loss.
2848-LP ADA Poster Final 29May26 QR.pdf

About Oban BioPharma

Oban BioPharma is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oral small molecule GPCR-targeted therapeutics for metabolic and CNS diseases. Oban combines the power of computational structural and chemotype analysis with AI-based “druggability” filters to create a faster, more efficient path to new medicines.

For additional information please visit: https://obanbiopharma.com

Contact: info@obanbiopharma.com


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