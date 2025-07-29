NYU Langone Health Leads the Nation with Four No. 1-Ranked Specialties by U.S. News & World Report

Once again on the Honor Roll of America's Top 20 Hospitals, NYU Langone was evaluated alongside more than 4,500 medical centers nationally

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health has more No. 1-ranked specialties than any other medical center in the United States, according to rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report, naming the system best in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery (for the fourth straight year); cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; and geriatrics.

U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospitals" rankings also placed NYU Langone on its Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals in the nation and among the #1 hospitals in the New York metro area. These rankings extend to NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan; NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island; and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

"Thanks to the incredible employees working across our integrated health system, NYU Langone has achieved something unmatched this year: the most top-ranked medical specialties among any of our peers across the nation," said Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "NYU Langone has always maintained one consistently high standard of care, regardless of location and specialty, allowing us to consistently deliver the best quality and outcomes to our patients."

All 13 of NYU Langone's ranked clinical specialties were in the top 20 nationally, with nine in the top five. These include:

Additionally, NYU Langone received high performing designations in all common care procedures and conditions, including the two new categories added this year, heart arrhythmia and pacemaker implantation.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 115 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for three years in a row. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. With $14.2 billion in revenue this year, the system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Inquiries:



Arielle Sklar



Phone: 646-960-2696



Arielle.Sklar@NYULangone.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyu-langone-health-leads-the-nation-with-four-no-1-ranked-specialties-by-us-news--world-report-302514903.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health