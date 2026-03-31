Nuvectis Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations for NXP900 at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting

Fort Lee, NJ, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming presentations for NXP900 at the upcoming 2026 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting (2026 AACR), taking place from April 17th to April 22nd in San Diego, CA.

Abstract Title Poster Presentation Details NXP900, a Phase 1b, first-in-class YES1/SRC inhibitor demonstrates potent synergy with KRAS inhibitors in KRASi sensitive and resistant NSCLC models Session Title

Combination Targeted Therapy



Session Date / Time

April 21st, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT Resistance to the SFK inhibitor NXP900 in cholangiocarcinoma is characterized by IL13RA2-AKT signaling and can be overcome by combination therapy Session Title

Novel Strategies to Reverse Drug Resistance



Session Date / Time

April 22nd, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT Targeting myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) to restore antitumor immunity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) via SRC family kinase Inhibition with NXP900 Session Title

Tyrosine Kinase, Phosphatase, and Other Inhibitors



Session Date / Time

April 21st, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is developing NXP900, a clinical-stage drug candidate. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. Its unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study, a drug-drug interaction study in healthy volunteers and the Phase 1b program has been initiated.

For more information on Nuvectis, please visit our website at https://nuvectis.com/.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com



Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

