Nutcracker Therapeutics to Showcase NMU-Symphony™ Platform for Personalized Cancer Therapeutics at Leading Industry Conferences

Presentations highlight Nutcracker Therapeutics' proprietary end-to-end microfluidic platform enabling rapid manufacturing of personalized cancer therapeutics
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc., a contract, research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) with a next generation RNA precision manufacturing platform, today announced its participation in two premier industry events this May: the 3rd mRNA Process Development & Manufacturing Summit Europe in Berlin and the 2025 TIDES USA Conference in San Diego. The company will also serve as an Official Expertise Partner for the Process Development & Manufacturing Summit Europe and an Associate Sponsor of TIDES USA.
3rd mRNA Process Development & Manufacturing Summit Europe
Location: Hotel Palace Berlin, Berlin, Germany
Dates: May 6–8, 2025
Nutcracker Therapeutics’ Director of Biochip Research and Development, Babak Sanii, will present the company’s approach to rapid, personalized mRNA manufacturing using its proprietary NMU-Symphony™ platform. The talk will highlight how the company’s fully integrated, end-to-end microfluidic manufacturing process enables the production of personalized cancer therapies (PCTs) in as little as three weeks — from RNA design to patient-ready injectable vials. The use of single-use biochips ensures a closed, sterile system that eliminates the risk of patient-to-patient cross-contamination, supporting both scalability and safety in PCTs.
Presentation Title: End-to-End Microfluidic Manufacturing of Personalized Cancer Treatments
- Presenter: Babak Sanii, director of biochip research and development
- Date & Time: May 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM (local time)
- Session: Scaling mRNA Manufacturing: Seamless Transitions from Lab to Market to Ensure Consistent Quality for Meeting Growing mRNA Vaccine & Therapeutic Demands
2025 TIDES USA
Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, San Diego, CA
Dates: May 19–22, 2025
At TIDES USA, Colin McKinlay, senior director of chemistry and delivery technologies, will showcase Nutcracker Therapeutics’ suite of proprietary technologies, including BaseCracker™ for antigen construct design, CodonCracker™ for RNA sequence optimization, and its novel Nutshell® delivery vehicles — all key elements in assembling PCTs. These tools are seamlessly integrated into NMU-Symphony, which enables fully enclosed synthesis of RNA drugs with quality, speed, and scalability.
Presentation Title: mRNA Manufacturing on the NMU-Symphony™ — A Rapid End-to-end Platform for the Design, Microfluidic Synthesis, and Delivery of Personalized Cancer Therapeutics
- Presenter: Colin McKinlay, senior director, chemistry and delivery technologies
- Date & Time: May 21, 2025, at 1:30 PM (local time)
For more information about these conferences, please visit the mRNA Process Development and Manufacturing Summit Europe and the TIDES USA websites. In addition, please visit Nutcracker Therapeutics’ CRDMO webpage for more information about its services.
About Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc.
Nutcracker Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology CRDMO company that combines advanced engineering with high-precision biosynthesis to unlock the promise of RNA. The company’s mission is to drive forward the development of safe and effective RNA drugs and personalized cancer therapeutics through its complete technology platform, which encompasses the design, delivery, and manufacturing of RNA molecules. Armed with this high-tech advantage, Nutcracker Therapeutics’ unique scalable RNA platform significantly reduces costs and cycle times, while keeping the highest quality.
For more information, visit www.nutcrackerx.com.
