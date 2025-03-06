Novotech Releases Hepatitis B Global Clinical Trial Landscape Report 2025

Global Insights into Hepatitis B Clinical Research: Novotech Releases 2025 Report









SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics, has released its latest disease report: Hepatitis B - Global Clinical Trial Landscape (2025). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of global trends, challenges, and emerging opportunities in the Hepatitis B clinical research ecosystem.

The report leverages Novotech’s extensive experience and offers valuable insights for biotech companies, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders engaged in Hepatitis B research, featuring:

Epidemiology Overview : Insights into the global burden of Hepatitis B, with a detailed focus on high-prevalence regions including Asia-Pacific and Africa.

: Insights into the global burden of Hepatitis B, with a detailed focus on high-prevalence regions including Asia-Pacific and Africa. Clinical Trial Landscape : Analysis of over 100 industry-sponsored trials globally, with Asia-Pacific leading in trial density and innovation. Novotech has managed 90 trials in the region, with Australia hosting 79. Additional contributions from Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Thailand reinforce the region’s role in advancing Hepatitis B research.

: Analysis of over 100 industry-sponsored trials globally, with Asia-Pacific leading in trial density and innovation. Novotech has managed 90 trials in the region, with Australia hosting 79. Additional contributions from Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Thailand reinforce the region’s role in advancing Hepatitis B research. Drug Pipeline Innovations : Exploration of advanced therapeutic modalities, including RNA-based therapies, antisense oligonucleotides, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic vaccines.

: Exploration of advanced therapeutic modalities, including RNA-based therapies, antisense oligonucleotides, monoclonal antibodies, and therapeutic vaccines. Biomarkers and Clinical Endpoints: A guide to emerging biomarkers such as HBV RNA and HBcrAg, and their role in optimizing clinical outcomes and trial designs.

The report highlights a 31.95% CAGR in Hepatitis B trials from 2020 to 2024, driven by advances in small molecules, siRNA therapies, and therapeutic vaccines. Novotech is the global leader in hepatitis B research, having supported 90 Hepatitis B trials and counting, initiating 340+ sites and enrolling 5,000+ participants across all trial phases, including 65 Phase I and 25 Phase II studies. With experience in diverse therapeutic modalities such as small molecules, antisense RNAi oligonucleotides, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

The Hepatitis B - Global Clinical Trial Landscape (2025) report is now available for download. Gain actionable insights to guide your clinical development strategies and optimize trial execution.

