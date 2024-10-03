NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes to Participate in October 2024 Oppenheimer Conference

2 nd Annual Oppenheimer Summit focused on Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology

BELOIT, Wis., & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, today announced it will participate in Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit being held in New York City on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024. The meeting, Oppenheimer’s second annual event focused on issues, innovations and trends related to development and use of radiopharmaceuticals for treatment of cancer, will consist of topical panels, company presentations, opportunity for various one-on-one meetings and networking.





Frank Scholz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar will take part, serving as an expert panelist in the session focused on “Supply Chain Challenges and Controversies – Ac-225 Availability, Pb-212 Logistics, The Last Mile” along with representatives from PharmaLogic, SpectronRx, and Perspective Therapeutics.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: http://www.northstarnm.com

