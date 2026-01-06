NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Confirms Successful Routine Commercial-scale Ac-225 Production

First in industry to produce commercial-scale non-carrier-added (n.c.a) Actinium-225 using electron-accelerator technology

Product demonstrate high radionuclidic purity profile ensuring consistent performance in drug product radiolabeling and clinical development

Scalable generator-based supply model capable of supporting global customers from first-in-human trials through commercial clinical supply

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar), a leading radiopharmaceutical company, today confirmed that it has been successfully routinely producing non-carrier-added Actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) using its electron-accelerator based technology. In producing milli-Curie level quantities on a weekly cycle, this milestone achievement builds on NorthStar’s strong record in delivering high quality radioisotopes to support global clinical development and commercial clinical programs.

Manufactured at NorthStar’s Beloit campus, the n.c.a Ac-225 produced is of high radionuclidic purity, ensuring optimal performance in downstream drug product radiolabeling and patient therapeutic applications. NorthStar’s validated production process, robust manufacturing infrastructure, and stringent quality controls allow the company to provide reliable and repeatable supply to customers worldwide, addressing long-term critical constraints in the Ac-225 supply chain.

“Being first-to-market with routine, commercial-scale production of Ac-225 using electron-accelerator technology, demonstrates the strength of NorthStar’s innovative approach, and builds on our commitment of delivering high-quality radiopharmaceutical materials,” said Dr. Frank Scholz, President and CEO of NorthStar. “We have always believed that we were capable of helping unlock the constrained potential in radiopharmaceutical therapeutic development with this isotope and are very excited to be able to help accelerate life-saving therapies to patients around the world.”

Ac-225 is an alpha-emitter, which belongs to a powerful class of radioisotopes that deliver high-energy, highly localized radiation directly to diseased cells. Ac-225 can be attached to a variety of targeting molecules, including antibodies, peptides, and small molecules, enabling precise delivery to cancer cells. This versatility makes isotopes like Ac-225 particularly valuable in supporting the development of next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies that are highly effective and selective.

By establishing dependable production of Ac-225, NorthStar is injecting consistent, scalable supply into a global market that has faced supply chain constraints, enabling innovators worldwide to confidently advance their clinical programs from early-phase studies through regulatory approval and commercial launch.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225) using electron-accelerator technology. The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services. Visit: www.northstarnm.com

