Nona Biosciences Appoints Dr. Peng Wang as Chief Operating Officer to Advance Platform Capabilities and Drive Operational Excellence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences ("Nona" or the "Company"), a global biotechnology company advancing biotherapeutic discovery through innovative technology platforms, today announced the appointment of Dr. Peng Wang as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Wang will be based in Suzhou and report directly to Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences.

In this role, Dr. Wang will be responsible for establishing an efficient and integrated scientific research platform, rapidly building core technical capabilities, and upgrading the Company's comprehensive and standardized scientific research service system. He will lead efforts to realize lean and efficient resource management, with a focus on elevating overall project management efficiency to support Nona's growing portfolio of partner programs.

Dr. Wang brings over 15 years of extensive experience in biomedical research and drug development. Prior to joining Nona, he served as Head of Biologics and in vitro APAC at Crown Bioscience. Before that, he held the position of Head of Antibody Group at WuXi AppTec and served as a Senior Scientist at Roche. Dr. Wang began his career with several years of postdoctoral research experience at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Peng Wang to Nona Biosciences at a pivotal time as we continue to strengthen our platform capabilities and enhance our operational infrastructure," said Dr. Di Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Nona Biosciences. "Peng's deep expertise across biologics development, antibody discovery, and research operations will be instrumental in formulating our long-term platform strategy and ensuring the efficient execution of our project portfolio. I am confident that he will fulfill his role to the best of his ability and maintain Nona's high standard of performance and delivery."

"Nona Biosciences has established itself as a leader in antibody discovery and engineering, with its proprietary technology platforms and integrated I to I® framework from idea to IND," said Dr. Peng Wang, Chief Operating Officer of Nona Biosciences. "I am excited to join the team and look forward to further enhancing our scientific capabilities, streamlining operations, and delivering greater value to our partners."

Dr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Delaware.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to advancing biotherapeutic innovation through cutting-edge technology platforms and integrated solutions. Nona supports programs with its I to I® framework, from early-stage ideas through preclinical research and advancement toward IND and early clinic, spanning target validation and antibody discovery to early development.

Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® technology platform generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. The HCAb Harbour Mice® is the world's first fully human HCAb transgenic mouse with clinical validation. This unique platform offers exceptional versatility for diverse applications using fully human VH single-domain antibodies as a plug-and-play system, including bispecific antibodies, multi-specific antibodies, CAR-T therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), mRNA-based therapeutics, and more.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, single-B cell screening technology, NonaCarFx™ (a direct CAR-function-based screening platform), Hu-mAtrIx™ (an AI-driven drug discovery platform), Modalities-on-Demand® (a next-generation modalities solution), and end-to-end preclinical drug development services, Nona Biosciences is dedicated to driving the global invention of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

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SOURCE Nona Biosciences