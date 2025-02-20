Nona Biosciences Announces Licensing Agreement with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to Support B Cell Development Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing a total solution from “Idea to IND” (I to I™), today announced a licensing agreement with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to support their research in B cell development.

Under the terms of the agreement, UAB, represented by Dr. James Kobie, has been granted a non-exclusive license to use Nona’s H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform to develop fully human antibodies. This will enable UAB researchers to pursue breakthroughs in B cell development work.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, commented, “Many transformative therapies originate from academic laboratories. We are excited to support UAB’s research efforts. This highlights our commitment to leveraging our antibody discovery technologies to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and real-world therapeutic applications, addressing unmet medical needs and benefiting patients worldwide.”

Dr. James Kobie, PhD, Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Disease at the UAB School of Medicine, said, “We hope — through our research — to address fundamental questions about the human B cell receptor repertoire and develop monoclonal antibodies with therapeutic and diagnostic potential for infectious disease and oncology targets.”

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing a total solution from “Idea to IND” (I to I™), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nona-biosciences-announces-licensing-agreement-with-the-university-of-alabama-at-birmingham-to-support-b-cell-development-research-302380902.html

SOURCE Nona Biosciences