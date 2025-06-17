Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Eyes $71.2 Billion Milestone by 2034

The global non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapeutics market size is valued at USD 21.50 billion in 2024, it is expected to rise to USD 24.24 billion in 2025 and could reach approximately USD 71.20 billion by 2034. This growth is being driven by a solid annual growth rate of 12.74% over the forecast period.

The market is propelled by numerous factors, such as increasing lung cancer cases resulting in deaths worldwide; moreover, the major investments in research and development result in the development of novel therapies and treatment modalities, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination therapies. In addition to the rising adoption of immunotherapy, which fights against cancer, combined therapies such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, or targeted therapies and immunotherapies, are impacting the growth of the market.

Curious about where the NSCLC therapeutics market is headed? Grab a free sample to explore the highlights: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5668

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Highlights

• Non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics industry poised to reach USD 21.5 billion in 2024.

• Forecasted to grow to USD 71.2 billion by 2034.

• Expected to maintain a CAGR of 12.74% from 2025 to 2034.

• North America dominated the market share by 36% in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

• By type, the adenocarcinoma segment led the market in 2024.

• By type, the squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

• By treatment type, the targeted therapy segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By treatment type, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow fastest in the projected timeframe.

• By distribution channel type, the hospital segment led the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market in 2024.

• By distribution channel type, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Want the numbers behind the trends? Download our databook packed with in-depth stats and forecasts: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-databook/5668

Market Overview

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most common types of lung cancer. The therapeutics used in this type of cancer are showing significant growth due to the increasing cancer instances, which are driven by factors such as tobacco use, pollution, and an aging population. The non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is experiencing major growth due to the raised demand for drugs targeting specific genetic mutations (e.g., EGFR, ALK, KRAS). Mainly, they are driven by the genetic alterations that drive cancer cell growth and survival, resulting in enhanced focus on personalized approaches in the NSCLC.

Merging Novel Targeted Therapy Options: Major Potential

In non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment, there are numerous options included, like surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and a combination of these. From these novel targeted therapies are enabling significant opportunities for the future are TRK inhibitors for NTRK gene fusion mutations, and immunotherapy, especially with checkpoint inhibitors like PD-1/PD-L1 targeting agents, are accelerating treatment options. Also, the combined various treatments, including targeted therapy with immunotherapy or chemotherapy, are increasingly employed to improve efficacy and address resistance.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

The Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

North America held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. The robust healthcare system, which possesses advanced oncology centers, enables early diagnosis and access to the current treatments, along with the rising awareness about cancer treatments, including NSCLC, and rapid adoption of new and efficient NSCLC treatments, such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which are speedily achieving market share.

The US market is facing a major growth in the respective market, due to Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) and its receptor (EGFR), which play a vital role in cell growth, proliferation, and survival in NSCLC. Growing research and development activities in targeted therapies like EGFR-TKI inhibitors and ALK inhibitors, as well as immunotherapy.

For instance,

• In August 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In Canada, adopting combined targeted therapies such as EGFR inhibitors (e.g., erlotinib, osimertinib) for patients with specific mutations, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Also, they are focusing on the development of personalized medicines, which is supporting the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market expansion.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

The Asia Pacific Is Anticipated to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

In ASAP, the market is impelled by the growing risk factor for NSCLC, such as smoking incidences, increasing lung cancer rates, and are demand for effective and safe therapeutics. As well as the ASAP countries' government is greatly emphasizing cancer care and investing in oncology research and infrastructure. Also, boosting country-level partnerships and collaborations is an accelerating approach to advanced therapies such as biologics and targeted drugs.

Highly experienced dominance in China is due to the increased instances of EGFR mutations in Chinese NSCLC patients; EGFR-TKIs like gefitinib, icotinib, and erlotinib are involved in the cornerstone of treatment. First, second, and third-generation EGFR-TKIs have been approved for marketing in China.

For instance,

• In January 2025, Nuvation Bio Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, received approval for Taletrectinib from China’s National Medical Products Administration, used in patients with advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

In India, the increasing cases of lung cancer, especially non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), demand advanced targeted therapies, including immunotherapies and personalized treatment based on genetic alterations.

For instance,

• In December 2024, mankind Pharma Ltd, an Indian MNC pharmaceutical company, partnered with Innovent Biologics to exclusively license and commercialize sintilimab, an advanced PD-1 immunotherapy, in the Indian market.

Elevate your life science strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

The Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis

By type analysis

The adenocarcinoma segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024. This is one of the largest segments in the respective market, due to factors such as EGFR, a cell surface tyrosine kinase receptor that is often mutated in adenocarcinoma, resulting in uncontrolled cell growth and proliferation. For this, treatments including Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), like erlotinib and gefitinib, that target specific EGFR mutations are highly adopted, leading to the expansion of the segment.

However, the squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. A subtype of NSCLC, occurred by Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) and its Receptor (FGFR), which enhances the proliferation and angiogenesis of cells. Ultimately, which is treated by using platinum-based doublet chemotherapy, exists as a standard of care for advanced small-cell cancer. As well as immunotherapy, particularly checkpoint inhibitors, has emerged as a first-line treatment alternative for NSCLC.

By treatment type analysis

The targeted therapy segment dominated the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market in 2024. Demand for the targeted therapies is derived from the growth factors like receptor (EGFR) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in NSCLC, in which inhibitors such as erlotinib and bevacizumab have been approved for clinical use.

For instance,

• In February 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim received a Priority Review grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel zongertinib (BI 1810631) application, used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The immunotherapy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the studied years. Because of the increasing emergence of innovative immunotherapy agents, including immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), which are employed in NSCLC, this supports in expansion of the treatment choices and the enhancement of patient outcomes. Moreover, the rising adoption of immunotherapy in NSCLC as a primary or combined therapy boosts the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

By distribution channel type analysis

The hospital segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024. Majorly contributing growth factors are comprehensive care provision, including inpatient services, and a wide range of NSCLC treatments are provided by the hospitals. However, the accelerating access to novel and efficient treatments like targeted therapies and immunotherapies is consistently influencing the growth of hospitals. Hospital multidisciplinary teams, such as specialized oncologists, surgeons, and other healthcare professions, enable the complete and coordinated care for patients.

On the other hand, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment is expected to grow significantly in the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market over the projected timeframe. The segment is showing significant growth due to escalating FDA approvals for therapeutics, rising cases of NSCLC, which demand efficient treatment, and medications are dispensed in drug stores and retail pharmacies. Also, the patients with accelerated awareness about cancers and their treatments are impacting the growth of the segment.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Companies:

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Sanofi

• Mylan N.V.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• GSK plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

What is Going Around the Globe?

Company Latest Updates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (June 2025) Announcement about approval received from the US FDA for Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) as a first-line maintenance treatment for people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) (December 2024) Launched the “LungLife Screening Programme” for early detection of lung cancer. Johnson & Johnson (August 2024) Accepted US FDA approval for RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE™ (lazertinib) for the first-line treatment in adult patients having locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

• The thyroid cancer diagnostics market is valued at $3.1 billion in 2024, expected to grow to $5.22 billion by 2034, with a steady annual growth rate of 5.34%.

• The AI in cancer drug market is on the rise and is set to bring in hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034, thanks to growing use of artificial intelligence in drug development.

• The cancer diagnostics market is worth $109.65 billion in 2024 and will likely reach around $199.54 billion by 2034, growing at a 6.17% annual rate.

• The cervical cancer treatment market stands at $8.65 billion in 2024, projected to reach $14.68 billion by 2034, growing at 5.44% CAGR.

• The cancer stem cells market is currently $3.2 billion and could grow to $8.04 billion by 2034, with a strong growth rate of 9.64%.

• The cervical cancer diagnostics market is set to increase from $5.08 billion in 2024 to $8.87 billion by 2034, growing annually by 5.74%.

• The cancer biomarkers market was valued at $30.39 billion in 2023, and it’s projected to jump to $113.54 billion by 2034, with a fast growth rate of 12.73%.

• The hyperthermia cancer treatment market, used for heat-based therapy, will rise from $187.03 million in 2023 to $358.74 million by 2034, at a 6.1% CAGR.

• The cancer biologics market, which includes advanced biological drugs, is expected to double from $119.41 billion in 2025 to $232.02 billion by 2034, with a 7.66% growth rate.

• The circulating tumor cells market is projected to surge from $14.84 billion in 2025 to $46.9 billion by 2034, growing rapidly at a 13.64% CAGR.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Type

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma

• Large Cell Carcinoma

• Adenocarcinoma

• Others

By Treatment

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

Ready for the full picture? Get the complete report with expert insights, market drivers, and future outlook @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5668

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Also have a look on:

Cancer Vaccines Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cancer-vaccines-market-sizing

Liver Cancer Drugs Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/liver-cancer-drugs-market-sizing

Hemato Oncology Testing Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/hemato-oncology-testing-market-sizing

Pancreatic Cancer Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pancreatic-cancer-market

AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/ai-in-cancer-diagnosis-transforming-cancer-care

Liquid Biopsy Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/liquid-biopsy-an-emerging-cancer-diagnostic

Lung Cancer Trial Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/lung-cancer-trial-market-sizing

In Vitro Lung Model Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/in-vitro-lung-model-market-sizing

Non-Small Lung Carcinoma Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/non-small-lung-carcinoma-market-sizing

Lung Disease Therapeutics Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/lung-disease-therapeutics-market