NextPlat Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Company Reports $13.8M in Q3 Revenue as Refocusing and Cost Cutting Initiatives Drive Improved Late Quarter Performance with Accelerated Sequential Improvements Expected in Q4 and into 2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced the financial results for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025, reflecting the performance of its e-Commerce and Healthcare Operations.

"Late in the third quarter, we began to see the positive impact of our cost-cutting, customer re-engagement, and business efficiency efforts, reversing the sequential declines witnessed in the first half of 2025. Based upon the significant increased prescription volumes and related revenue recorded in our healthcare segment in early Q4, combined with accelerating cost reductions across the organization, it is clear that our refocusing efforts are delivering the positive impacts we expected, laying the groundwork for much-improved financial results into early 2026," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer and President of NextPlat Corp.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was approximately $13.8 million compared to approximately $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in consolidated revenue was primarily driven by a decline in Healthcare Operations due to the decrease in pharmacy 340B contract revenue. As a result of direct engagement with select 340B customers late in the quarter, the Company has seen improved prescription volume within this segment which it believes will contribute to sequential increases in 340B prescription volumes starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.









Overall gross profit margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, declined to approximately 19.9% from 23.2% when compared to the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin from our Healthcare segment decreased to approximately 18.4% in the third quarter of 2025 from 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and was primarily attributable to the decrease in 340B revenue. Gross profit margin for our e-Commerce Operations decreased to approximately 23.7% from 28.1% when compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a service provider airtime contract that expired on December 31, 2024, which introduced new airtime costs beginning January 1, 2025, and temporary rate reductions for some customers continuing to be affected by ongoing network provider service interruptions.









Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, decreased to approximately $4.7 million compared to approximately $7.8 million in the prior year quarter, excluding approximately $3.7 million in non-recurring expenses such as an impairment loss from the write-down of certain long-lived assets. As expected, overall operational costs declined due to a decrease in stock-based compensation for grants fully vested, a reduction in executive compensation, and ongoing headcount reductions implemented as part of the Company's proactive steps designed to improve its expense structure. As a result of ongoing operational process efficiency improvements, staff adjustments, and other cost saving efforts, the Company anticipates further reductions in operating expenses which are expected to contribute to continued improvement going forward.









Net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, decreased approximately 48% to approximately $2.2 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $4.2 million, or ($0.22) per diluted share reported for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.









The Company ended the quarter with approximately $13.9 million in cash.









During the third quarter of 2025, the Company began repurchasing its common shares under the authorized share repurchase program. A total of 130,549 shares were repurchased and are being held as treasury stock.

Organizational Highlights and Recent Business Developments:

The financial information included in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended September



30,







Nine Months Ended September



30,











2025







2024







2025







2024



Sales of products, net



$ 13,099







$ 12,865







$ 38,444







$ 41,015



Revenues from services







653











2,502











3,073











8,834



Revenue, net







13,752











15,367











41,517











49,849







































































Cost of products







11,012











11,799











32,410











35,539



Cost of services







10











10











31











31



Cost of revenue







11,022











11,809











32,441











35,570







































































Gross profit







2,730











3,558











9,076











14,279







































































Operating expenses:































































Selling, general and administrative







1,510











1,728











4,415











4,650



Salaries, wages and payroll taxes







2,665











3,478











7,929











10,293



Impairment loss







—











3,729











—











13,653



Professional fees







389











2,144











1,509











4,133



Depreciation and amortization







130











197











450











608



Intangible asset amortization







25











281











76











1,679



Total operating expenses







4,719











11,557











14,379











35,016







































































Loss before other (income) expense







(1,989)











(7,999)











(5,303)











(20,737)







































































Other (income) expense:































































Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment







36











(98)











199











(98)



Loss on settlement of litigation







250











—











250











—



Interest expense







14











22











47











62



Interest earned







(88)











(183)











(295)











(596)



Other income







—











(2)











—











(2)



Foreign currency exchange rate variance







10











(119)











(201)











(87)



Total other (income) expense







222











(380)











—











(721)







































































Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest







(2,211)











(7,619)











(5,303)











(20,016)







































































Income taxes







26











(45)











(14)











(92)



Net loss







(2,185)











(7,664)











(5,317)











(20,108)







































































Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest







—











3,448











—











9,100



Net loss attributable to NextPlat Corp



$ (2,185)







$ (4,216)







$ (5,317)







$ (11,008)







































































Comprehensive loss:































































Net loss



$ (2,185)







$ (7,664)







$ (5,317)







$ (20,108)



Foreign currency gain (loss)







18











6











(51)











(30)



Comprehensive loss



$ (2,167)







$ (7,658)







$ (5,368)







$ (20,138)







































































NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS



$ (2,185)







$ (4,216)







$ (5,317)







$ (11,008)



Weighted number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted







25,992











18,982











25,974











18,844







































































Basic and diluted loss per share



$ (0.08)







$ (0.22)







$ (0.20)







$ (0.58)





NEXTPLAT CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value)











September 30, 2025







December 31, 2024











(Unaudited)







(Audited)



ASSETS































Current Assets































Cash



$ 13,926







$ 19,960



Accounts receivable, net







4,018











4,895



Receivables - other, net







1,716











732



Inventory, net







5,616











4,881



Unbilled revenue







306











237



VAT receivable







371











371



Prepaid expenses







256











404



Total Current Assets







26,209











31,480







































Property and equipment, net







2,594











3,407







































Goodwill







156











156



Intangible assets, net







448











524



Operating right-of-use assets, net







527











812



Finance right-of-use assets, net







—











5



Deposits







79











94



Total Other Assets







1,210











1,591



Total Assets



$ 30,013







$ 36,478







































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































































Current Liabilities































Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$ 6,437







$ 7,230



Contract liabilities







243











89



Notes payable







252











380



Due to related party







4











48



Operating lease liabilities







356











404



Finance lease liabilities







—











5



Income taxes payable







71











54



Total Current Liabilities







7,363











8,210







































Long Term Liabilities:































Notes payable, net of current portion







907











1,032



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion







197











438



Total Liabilities







8,467











9,680







































Commitments and Contingencies







—











—







































Equity































Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 26,224,987 and 25,963,051 shares issued



and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)







3











3



Additional paid-in capital







75,913











75,697



Accumulated deficit







(54,267)











(48,950)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(117)











(66)



Treasury stock (at cost; 130,549 shares as of September 30, 2025 and no shares as of December 31, 2024,



respectively)







(100)











—



Equity attributable to NextPlat Corp stockholders







21,432











26,684



Equity attributable to non-controlling interests







114











114



Total Equity







21,546











26,798







































Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 30,013







$ 36,478





