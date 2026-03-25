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Press Releases

NEXGEL to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 31st

March 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after the market close on March 31, 2026. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: March 31, 2026
Time: 4:30 P.M. ET
Live Call: 1-833-316-1983 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-785-838-9310 (International)
Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through April 14, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11161124. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
Nexgel@KCSA.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
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