New Teva Study Identifies the Attributes that Healthcare Providers Prioritize when Selecting a Treatment for Tardive Dyskinesia in Older Patients

New data revealed that healthcare providers prioritize drowsiness risk, duration of available data demonstrating long-term response and drug-drug interaction profile when selecting a treatment for tardive dyskinesia (TD) in patients aged ≥55 years

Across all four patient profiles, AUSTEDO ® (deutetrabenazine) was most closely related to the attributes most valued by healthcare providers

(deutetrabenazine) was most closely related to the attributes most valued by healthcare providers These findings from Teva detail specific healthcare provider preferences around tolerability and efficacy, while reinforcing the importance of treatment for TD





PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced new data from a discrete choice experiment highlighting preferred healthcare provider (HCP) treatment attributes when selecting a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of TD in older patients (aged ≥55 years). The new findings were presented at Psych Congress, held September 15 – 19, 2026, in New Orleans, LA.

“At the heart of every treatment decision for tardive dyskinesia is a patient looking for improvement in their burdensome physical symptoms, and the impact those symptoms have on daily life,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. “At Teva, we’re committed to developing therapies and delivering clinical solutions for TD communities that help eliminate challenges to treat. Offering a treatment like AUSTEDO, with attributes healthcare providers value, is essential to delivering effective, patient-centered care.”

HCP Preference Driven by Tolerability and Efficacy

In a discrete choice experiment (DCE), 489 HCPs representing a variety of specialties prioritized key attributes driving their TD treatment preferences for patients aged ≥55 years. Participants prioritized somnolence risk and short-term Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) improvement, followed by dose formulation, drug-drug interaction risk and demonstrated long-term response, as the key drivers for VMAT2 inhibitor selection across four different patient profiles. Applying these preferences to the available VMAT2 inhibitor treatment options, AUSTEDO® had the highest predicted choice probability across all patient profiles; this preference was mainly driven by somnolence risk, duration of available data demonstrating long-term response, and drug-drug interaction.

Data from the DCE revealed:

HCPs identified somnolence (drowsiness) risk (accounting for 26.8% - 36.2% of decision-making weight) and short-term symptom improvement (24.4% - 29.5%) as their top priorities when evaluating VMAT2 inhibitors for TD treatment, followed by dose formulation (16.7% - 20.2%) and drug-drug interaction risk (14.4% - 17.3%).

HCPs distinctly adapt their prescribing criteria based on patient presentation. The risk of somnolence was prioritized higher for outpatients (ex-long-term care) (up to 36.2% decision weight) than for those being treated in long-term care settings (up to 29.5%).

Driven directly by these clinical priorities, HCPs were predicted to prefer AUSTEDO across all four patient profiles.



“Selecting a treatment for those living with tardive dyskinesia involves weighing a range of factors, from symptom improvement and tolerability to practical considerations,” said Gustavo Alva, MD, board-certified psychiatrist. “By shedding light on the attributes healthcare professionals prioritize, these findings may support more informed, individualized treatment discussions and provide healthcare providers with greater confidence in selecting a TD treatment that addresses immediate patient needs and supports long-term treatment success.”

Persistent Burden of Untreated TD

Also presented at Psych Congress, a new interim analysis from the IMPACT-TD Registry examined changes in TD severity and quality of life for individuals with probable TD who remained untreated with any VMAT2 inhibitor for 24 months. TD burden persisted, with approximately 89%–96% of participants experiencing at least a mild global impact of TD, including 60%–74% who experienced moderate-to-severe impact. Most patients (55%–69%) reported stable or worsening TD severity relative to baseline, with no evidence of spontaneous resolution. Depression and anxiety scores also fluctuated over the two-year period without sustained improvement.

Together, these findings reinforce the critical need for proactive, effective management of TD. By understanding the enduring consequences of untreated TD in the real-world, as well as the specific treatment attributes HCPs value most, like early symptom control and tolerability, Teva remains deeply committed to advancing care, empowering HCPs and driving long-term adherence for patients managing this complex condition.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a highly debilitating, chronic movement disorder that affects one in four people who take certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact individuals.1,2,3

About AUSTEDO XR® Extended-Release Tablets and AUSTEDO Tablets

AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are the first vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in adults for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. Safety and effectiveness in pediatric patients have not been established. AUSTEDO XR is the once-daily formulation of AUSTEDO.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets and AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) tablets are indicated in adults for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Depression and Suicidality in Patients with Huntington’s Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO can increase the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts and behavior (suicidality) in patients with Huntington’s disease. Balance the risks of depression and suicidality with the clinical need for treatment of chorea. Closely monitor patients for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidality, or unusual changes in behavior. Inform patients, their caregivers, and families of the risk of depression and suicidality and instruct them to report behaviors of concern promptly to the treating physician. Exercise caution when treating patients with a history of depression or prior suicide attempts or ideation. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients who are suicidal, and in patients with untreated or inadequately treated depression.

Contraindications: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are contraindicated in patients with Huntington’s disease who are suicidal, or have untreated or inadequately treated depression. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO are also contraindicated in: patients with hepatic impairment; patients taking reserpine or within 20 days of discontinuing reserpine; patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), or within 14 days of discontinuing MAOI therapy; and patients taking tetrabenazine or valbenazine.

Clinical Worsening and Adverse Events in Patients with Huntington’s Disease: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause a worsening in mood, cognition, rigidity, and functional capacity. Prescribers should periodically re-evaluate the need for AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO in their patients by assessing the effect on chorea and possible adverse effects.

QTc Prolongation: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may prolong the QT interval, but the degree of QT prolongation is not clinically significant when AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO is administered within the recommended dosage range. AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO should be avoided in patients with congenital long QT syndrome and in patients with a history of cardiac arrhythmias.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS), a potentially fatal symptom complex reported in association with drugs that reduce dopaminergic transmission, has been observed in patients receiving tetrabenazine. The risk may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. The management of NMS should include immediate discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO; intensive symptomatic treatment and medical monitoring; and treatment of any concomitant serious medical problems.

Akathisia, Agitation, and Restlessness: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may increase the risk of akathisia, agitation, and restlessness. The risk of akathisia may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops akathisia, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Parkinsonism: AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO may cause parkinsonism in patients with Huntington’s disease or tardive dyskinesia. Parkinsonism has also been observed with other VMAT2 inhibitors. The risk of parkinsonism may be increased by concomitant use of dopamine antagonists or antipsychotics. If a patient develops parkinsonism, the AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO dose should be reduced; some patients may require discontinuation of therapy.

Sedation and Somnolence: Sedation is a common dose-limiting adverse reaction of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as operating a motor vehicle or hazardous machinery, until they are on a maintenance dose of AUSTEDO XR or AUSTEDO and know how the drug affects them. Concomitant use of alcohol or other sedating drugs may have additive effects and worsen sedation and somnolence.

Hyperprolactinemia: Tetrabenazine elevates serum prolactin concentrations in humans. If there is a clinical suspicion of symptomatic hyperprolactinemia, appropriate laboratory testing should be done and consideration should be given to discontinuation of AUSTEDO XR and AUSTEDO.

Binding to Melanin-Containing Tissues: Deutetrabenazine or its metabolites bind to melanin-containing tissues and could accumulate in these tissues over time. Prescribers should be aware of the possibility of long-term ophthalmologic effects.

Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (>8% and greater than placebo) in a controlled clinical study in patients with Huntington’s disease were somnolence, diarrhea, dry mouth, and fatigue. The most common adverse reactions for AUSTEDO (4% and greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies in patients with tardive dyskinesia were nasopharyngitis and insomnia. Adverse reactions with AUSTEDO XR extended-release tablets are expected to be similar to AUSTEDO tablets.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize AUSTEDO and AUSTEDO XR for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” and “Forward-Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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References:

Carbon M, Hsieh CH, Kane JM, Correll CU. Tardive Dyskinesia Prevalence in the Period of Second-Generation Antipsychotic Use: A Meta-Analysis. J Clin Psychiatry. 2017;78(3):e264-e278. doi: 10.4088/JCP.16r10832. Waln O, Jankovic J. An Update on Tardive Dyskinesia: From Phenomenology to Treatment. Tremor Other Hyperkinet Mov. 2013;3:1-11. Tardive dyskinesia. National Alliance on Mental Illness website. https://www.nami.org/Learn-More/Treatment/Mental-Health-Medications/Tardive-Dyskinesia. Accessed August 19, 2026.



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