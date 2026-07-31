New number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - During July 2026, the registered number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB ("IRLAB" or the "Company") has changed as a result of the Company's recently completed rights issue and overallotment issue of ordinary shares of series A, which the Board of Directors resolved on 5 May 2026 and which were approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 5 June 2026.

As of 31 July 2026, the total number of shares in IRLAB amounts to 146,461,921, of which 146,382,145 are ordinary shares of series A and 79,776 are ordinary shares of series B, each carrying one (1) vote. The total number of votes in the Company as of 31 July 2026 amounts to 146,461,921.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

Phone: +46 709 168 302

E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-07-31 07:00 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

New number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

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