New American Lung Association RSV Campaign Targets High-Risk Groups Amid Low Vaccination Rates

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, up to 160,000 older adults in the United States are hospitalized due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and as many as 10,000 die from the disease. In 2023, a new vaccine was approved to help protect older adults from severe RSV illness, however, according to the most recent data, only 24% of older adults have received an RSV vaccine.

Today, the American Lung Association is launching an educational campaign to help raise awareness about RSV and steps to help prevent RSV infection. The campaign will prioritize groups that are at the highest risk for severe illness from RSV, including adults 60 or older living with chronic lung disease.

“RSV poses a serious threat, particularly to older adults and those with certain chronic medical conditions. Raising awareness about protection through vaccination is critical to saving lives and reducing hospitalizations during the respiratory virus season,” said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. “We encourage individuals 60 and older to talk to their healthcare providers about whether RSV vaccination is recommended for them.”

Understanding RSV and its Impact

RSV is a highly contagious virus that spreads through close contact with infected individuals, typically increasing during the fall and peaking in winter. While most people develop mild cold-like symptoms, older adults and adults with pre-existing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, or chronic heart disease, as well as those with weakened immune systems, are at greater risk of severe complications such as pneumonia and worsening of an existing chronic medical condition.

Prevention Through Vaccination and Healthy Habits

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends RSV vaccination for adults 75 years and older and for adults aged 60 to 74 who are at high risk for severe disease. The ideal time for vaccination is in late summer or early fall, before the virus spreads widely. RSV vaccination is not recommended annually. For individuals who have already received an RSV vaccine, no additional doses are needed.

In addition to vaccination, the Lung Association encourages practicing healthy habits to reduce the spread of respiratory infections, including:

Washing hands regularly with soap and water

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Avoiding close contact with people who are ill

Staying home when you are sick

Cleaning frequently touched surfaces

Improving indoor air quality

Wearing a mask when sick or around others who are ill

Addressing Health Disparities

May 2024

The latestfromindicates disparities in RSV vaccination coverage, with 27% of white/non-Hispanic adults having received an RSV vaccine, compared to 21% of Black/non-Hispanic adults, and 15% of Hispanic/Latino adults. The Lung Association’s campaign seeks to reach communities disproportionately affected by RSV, including Black and Hispanic/Latino populations, who are more likely to have underlying conditions that increase the risk of severe RSV illness.

This fall, the American Lung Association is launching an awareness campaign to educate adults on how to help prevent severe RSV infection including talking to their healthcare provider about how they can stay up to date on all recommended respiratory vaccinations. The work is supported by GlaxoSmithKline. For more information on RSV prevention and vaccination, visit Lung.org/rsv.

