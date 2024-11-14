Neuroimaging Market Size to Reach USD 56.58 Billion By 2030

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global neuroimaging market size is calculated at 37.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 56.58 billion by 2030 with a remarkable CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics: Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and growing demand for accurate diagnosis drive market growth. According to the WHO, neurological disorders affect over 1 billion people globally with Parkinson disease and Alzheimer disease. The surge in neurological disorders has increased the demand for accurate diagnostic techniques like MRI, CT scans. Technological advancements in neuroimaging modalities also drives market growth. It supports high resolution images, driving its adoption. However, high costs associated neuroimaging procedures hinders market growth. Market Trends: Integration of artificial intelligence with neuroimaging is a key trend driving market growth. AI assists in automated image analysis, detection of anomalies in MRI and CT scan images. Anthropic has developed an AI-based tool, Clara. This tool analyses neuroimaging scans and detects abnormalities in the brain. Another key trend gaining traction is demand for mobile and wearable neuroimaging devices. Demand for portable diagnostic solutions at home care settings has led to development of compact neuroimaging devices. Companies are focusing on designing wearable EEG monitoring devices and portable MRI machines. General Electric has developed a portable MRI machine suitable for operation in ambulances and emergency rooms. Neuroimaging Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $37.63 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $56.58 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Advancements in Imaging Technology • Growing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Restraints & Challenges • High Equipment Costs • Limited Accessibility • Complexity of Data Interpretation Market Opportunities: FMRI is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. It uses magnetic fields and radio waves to produce cross-sectional images of the brain. FMRI has revolutionized the field of cognitive neuroscience. This enables non-invasive functional brain mapping in vivo. The growing applications of fMRI in clinical diagnosis, drug development and cognitive neuroscience are expected to propel the growth of this segment. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) segment will drive the demand for neuroimaging market. PET imaging uses radiotracers to depict metabolic processes in the brain like neuroreceptor binding or glucose metabolism. PET has benefits over anatomical MRI as it provides functional or molecular information. The use of novel radiotracers and hybrid PET systems is driving the market. Limited availability and higher costs compared to other techniques restricts widespread use of PET. Advances in scanner technologies to improve quantification and multi-modality imaging integration can help overcome these limitations. Key Market Takeaways The global neuroimaging market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This is owing to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of neurological disorders. On the basis of imaging type, the functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to its non-invasive nature and widespread research applications. On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This is due to availability of advanced imaging facilities and trained professionals. North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to supportive government initiatives and higher spending on neurological research. Competitor Insights - Siemens - Canon - Hitachi Medical Systems - General Electric Recent Developments: In November 2020, Siemens Healthineers launched the Magnetom Free.Max. It is high-field MRI system which is more efficient and user-friendly than traditional MRI systems. In April 2022, GE Healthcare launched its next generation revolution aspire computer tomography (CT) scanner. This CT system is equipped with higher imagining intelligence. Neuroimaging Market Segmentation: By Technology: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Computed Tomography (CT)



Positron Emission Tomography (PET)



Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)



Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)



Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI)



Magnetoencephalography (MEG)



Electroencephalography (EEG)



Others By Application: Neurological Disorders



Alzheimers Disease





Parkinsons Disease





Multiple Sclerosis





Epilepsy





Stroke





Others



Psychiatric Disorders



Schizophrenia





Bipolar Disorder





Depression





Anxiety Disorders





Others



Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)



Brain Tumors





Others By End User: Hospitals and Clinics



Diagnostic Centers



Research Institutes



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





