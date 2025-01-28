NeuroDex Unveils Innovative Multiplexed Immunoassay and Launches the LuminEV Kit for Extracellular Vesicle Analysis

Natick, Massachusetts, January 22, 2025 — NeuroDex, Inc., a leader in neurodegenerative disease blood biomarker development. NeuroDex is based on innovative technology for isolating and characterizing plasma extracellular vesicles (EVs). The ability to capture the subpopulation of EVs, small membrane vesicles that contain a molecular snapshot of their cell of origin, enables a significant increase in blood biomarker specificity toward specific tissues like the brain.

NeuroDex's recent paper (link) describes the development of a novel multiplexed immunoassay designed to detect surface-exposed proteins on plasma extracellular vesicles (EVs). The new assay provides multiple advancements, including:

· Multiplexing capabilities, combined with an internal antibody specificity control, allow unprecedented accuracy.

· Ability to analyze plasma and cell-culture EVs without isolation, reducing time, cost, and isolation efficiency biases.

Compatibility with a broad range of EV sources, including plasma, serum, and cell culture supernatants

· Ability to detect co-localization of surface proteins on plasma and cell culture EVs.

· It is semi-high throughput, as it is a 96-well assay, which allows a researcher to analyze 100 samples a day.

Utilizing the new method, called LuminEV, allows measurement of tetraspanin on the Ev surface of 13 cell lines, showing large differences in levels and distribution. Plasma EVs mostly contain higher levels of CD9 than CD63 and CD81, and the biological variability between 80 apparently healthy individuals is 22-82%. The level of EV-associated tetraspanin is significantly higher in plasma samples of neurodegenerative patients than in healthy controls. These findings are highly important in searching for a normalization strategy for EV-based biomarkers. Dr. Eitan, NeuroDex President and CSO, said, “LuminEV significantly improves EV research, especially EV-based biomarkers. I spend so much time worrying about the effect of EV isolation on analysis that avoiding this step offers an incredible solution.” NeuroDex senior director of assay development, Dr. Volpert, added, “This is an easy-to-use, fast, and precise method for measuring EVs. It was exciting to see the high recovery of spiked EVs and understand that we developed a highly precise methodology”. Dr. Eitan also explained that the current method would help develop EV-based biomarkers by identifying surface markers, measuring EV levels, and potentially allowing normalization.

About NeuroDex

NeuroDex is a biotechnology innovator dedicated to developing extracellular vesicle isolation and characterization technology, especially for improving neurological biomarkers. NeuroDex developed its ExoSORT™ technology, the first automated neuron-derived extracellular vesicles (NDE) isolation methodology, demonstrating its utilization for analyzing multiple biomarkers. NeuroDex aims to establish a suite of blood biomarkers for neurological diseases to facilitate more accurate diagnosis and efficient treatment development. For more information, visit https://www.neurodex.co.

About extracellular vesicles

Extracellular vesicles are membrane-bound particles released by all cell types. They play an essential role in cellular communication and show immense promise as biomarkers due to their cell-specific molecular signatures.

About LuminEV

NeuroDex is launching the LuminEV Kit, a cutting-edge tool that empowers researchers to explore the role of EVs in disease biology with unprecedented precision. LuminEV Kit offers new ways to explore the complex relationship between plasma EVs and neurodegenerative can be used to measure EV-associated tetraspanin, a common EV marker, or be customized for other EV surface proteins. LuminEV kit is a 96-well assay that does not require any prior EV isolation, thus can use plasma, serum, or condition media as starting material.

