Neural Portfolio Company Hanf.com Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Results with 65% Revenue Growth, Positive Cash Flow and Double-Digit Operating Margin; Continued Growth in 2025; First Half Revenues Up 31% Year-Over-Year

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were up sharply by 65% to $7.1 million, as compared to $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenue growth was driven by a combination of new retail stores opening (both directly owned and franchised), as well as same store sales growth due to an expanding product portfolio and overall market dynamics favoring wellness related products;



Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 69% to $4.1 million, as compared to $2.4 million for the prior year, representing an improvement of approximately 1.5% in the gross profit margin, up to 58.1% from 56.6% in FY2023;



Operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 came in at $838,378, a significant improvement over FY2023's $633,583 loss;



Cash flow positive operations resulted in cash and equivalents of $489,238 as at December 31, 2024 up from $228,356 as at December 31, 2023, a 114% increase.

CWE European Holdings Inc. All figures in CAD Year ended December 31, YoY %Change 2024 2023 $ (audited) % ofrevenue $ (unaudited) % ofrevenue Revenues 7,116,706 100.0% 4,310,092 100.0% 65.1% Cost of revenue 2,983,328 41.9% 1,871,013 43.4% 59.4% Gross profit 4,133,378 58.1% 2,439,079 56.6% 69.5% Expenses Selling 1,775,038 24.9% 1,738,935 40.3% 2.1% General and Administration 1,512,247 21.2% 1,099,060 25.5% 37.6% Write off bad debts - 0.0% 367,761 8.5% n/a Other expenses (income) 7,715 0.1% (133,094) -3.1% n/a Total Expenses 3,295,000 46.3% 3,072,662 71.3% 7.2% Operating Income (loss) 838,378 11.8% (633,583) -14.7% Income Taxes and Net Finance Charges (467,006) -6.6% (225,927) -5.2% Net Income (loss) 371,372 5.2% (859,510) -19.9%

CWE European Holdings Inc. All figures in CAD As at December 31, 2024 2023 2022 (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 489,238 228,356 381,744 Other Current Assets 1,319,290 942,636 780,948 Non-current assets 1,327,904 873,840 1,417,409 Total Assets 3,136,432 2,044,832 2,580,101 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities 1,972,933 2,002,723 2,055,780 Long-term loans - 5,958 198,288 Lease Obligations 729,187 437,835 570,322 Total Liabilities 2,702,120 2,446,516 2,824,390 Total Equity 434,312 (401,684) (244,289) Total Liabilities and Equity 3,136,432 2,044,832 2,580,101

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) -(CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the ""), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions, together with its portfolio company CWE European Holdings Inc. ("", operating as Hanf.com), one of Germany's leading hemp- and CBD-based retail platforms, is pleased to report the audited financial results of Hanf.com for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.Neural currently holds a 30.75% ownership interest in CWE following completion of a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement on May 26, 2025, providing Neural indirect exposure to CWE's expanding European operations (see Neural press releases datedand).These audited financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("") and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 audited by Ovadia Kriheli & Co., Certified Public Accountants, an independent member firm of BOKS International.Preliminary, unaudited management-prepared financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2025 indicates continued revenue growth of approximately 31% versus the same period in 2024, with total revenues estimated at approximately $5.0 million, compared to $3.85 million in the same period in 2024. Gross margin declined to ~39% (from ~59% in H1 2024) as a larger share of sales came from lower-margin wholesale channels rather than retail. Selling and administrative expenses remained roughly in line at ~39% of revenue, though general administrative costs rose slightly due to new public company expenses. Overall, the period was operationally breakeven at about $0.001 million in operating income (H1-2024: $0.725 million). Profitability remained positive on a normalized operating basis, supported by further expansion of Hanf.com's owned and franchised retail footprint and the introduction of new wellness and CBD product lines.These preliminary results are based on internal management accounts and have not yet been reviewed or audited. Finalized interim financial statements will be included in the forthcoming Business Acquisition Report ("") to be filed by Neural in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.Ronnie Jaegermann, Chief Executive Officer of CWE, commented: "Neural anticipates filing the BAR relating to its acquisition of a 30.75 % interest in CWE European Holdings Inc. within the prescribed 75-day period following completion of the exercise of the Series A Option, described in the Neural press releases dated. The BAR will include CWE's audited financial statements for FY 2024 and unaudited interim statements for H1 2025 prepared under IFRS.Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation. On August 12, 2025 Neural and CWE completed the first part of the transaction, whereby Neural acquired 30.75% interest in CWE.Ian Campbell, CEOE:T: +1 (647) 697-NURL (6875)E:T: +1.647.289.6640Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are presented in Canadian dollars. Fiscal 2024 figures are audited IFRS results for CWE European Holdings Inc.; comparative 2023 information is unaudited. Preliminary H1 2025 data are unaudited, derived from management accounts, and subject to change upon completion of review procedures. Readers are cautioned that these figures may differ materially from finalized statements included in the BAR.Certain terms such as, anddo not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. These are provided for informational purposes and should not be considered substitutes for IFRS-based results.This release contains forward-looking statements ("") regarding, among other matters, expected performance of CWE European Holdings Inc., timing of the BAR filing, future store openings, new product introductions, Neural's strategic objectives and its ability to satisfy applicable continuing disclosure requirements. FLS are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. FLS are often identified by words such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "plan" and similar expressions. These statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather predictions about future events and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. FLS are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note and by the risk factors described in Neural's filings available at. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.The securities of Neural Therapeutics Inc. have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Personswithout registration or applicable exemption. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Neural's securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or sale would be unlawful.To view the source version of this press release, please visit