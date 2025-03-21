SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Neogen Announces Third-Quarter Earnings Release Date

March 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LANSING, Mich., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its third-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll-Free - North America: 1-800-549-8228

International: (+1) 646-564-2877

Conference ID: 63045

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen’s Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the “Events & Presentations” subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing:

Toll-Free - North America: 1-877-674-7070

International: (+1) 416-764-8692

Passcode: 63045 #

It will also be available on Neogen’s Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

PR@Neogen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-announces-third-quarter-earnings-release-date-302407462.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Michigan Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac