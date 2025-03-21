Neogen Announces Third-Quarter Earnings Release Date

LANSING, Mich., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its third-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll-Free - North America: 1-800-549-8228

International: (+1) 646-564-2877

Conference ID: 63045

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen’s Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the “Events & Presentations” subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing:

Toll-Free - North America: 1-877-674-7070

International: (+1) 416-764-8692

Passcode: 63045 #

It will also be available on Neogen’s Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

