Nemysis Limited Announces Investment by Kolinpharma Through Its Parent Company IGEA Holding S.p.A.

Nemysis Limited is pleased to announce the signing of a Subscription Agreement (the "Agreement") under which Kolinpharma®, through its Parent company IGEA Holding S.p.A., has invested in the capital of Nemysis.

The proceeds from the issue of shares will be used to accelerate the commercialization of the Company's novel and innovative oral iron supplement, Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate ("IHAT"), expand Nemysis' broader product portfolio, and support the completion of development and initial commercial manufacturing of Endoprotease 40, the Company's oral enzymatic therapy designed to degrade gluten and prevent symptomatic exposure in both celiac and non-celiac gluten-sensitive individuals.

This investment represents a further commitment under the Company's current funding round and serves as a significant endorsement from a commercial partner operating in markets directly aligned with Nemysis' products. It is also expected to strengthen ongoing funding discussions with private investors.

Commenting on the Agreement, Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman & CEO of Nemysis, stated:

"We are very pleased to welcome Kolinpharma®'s investment and support. With its extensive experience across markets aligned with our portfolio and its strong position in the Italian healthcare sector-where it successfully commercializes "IHAT" under its own trademark , Kipfer®-Kolinpharma® represents an ideal strategic partner for Nemysis.

Rita Paola Petrelli, President of Kolinpharma® S.p.A and Igea Holding S.p.A, added:

"We are proud to support Nemysis in advancing its innovative product portfolio. This partnership aligns with our mission to promote health and wellbeing, with a primary focus on the Italian market and growing international opportunities. We see strong potential for future collaborations as both a shareholder and strategic stakeholder."

About Kolinpharma

KOLINPHARMA® S.p.A., founded in 2013, is an innovative and Multi-Certified SME operating in the nutraceutical sector, specializing in Research and Development activities carried out exclusively by its internal R&D Department. For the execution of in vitro and clinical studies, the Company collaborates with leading Italian universities. Its in-house R&D department has enabled the registration of 51 patents (both Italian and international).

Strongly committed to sustainability, the Company began reporting on ESG matters starting with its 2019 Sustainability Report, obtained Benefit Corporation status in 2021, and achieved B-CORP certification in 2024.

Kolinpharma® products are developed using innovative and technologically advanced raw materials and, under the recommendation of medical specialist, are intended to support pharmacological treatments in the osteoarticular, urological, gynecological, neurological, and immunological fields. The efficacy of Kolinpharma®'s products is supported by extensive scientific evidence, including in vitro and clinical studies, with results published in international technical and scientific journals.

SOURCE: Nemysis Limited

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire