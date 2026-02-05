SUBSCRIBE
Nautilus Biotechnology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SEATTLE, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before market open on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Media Contact
press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
investorrelations@nautilus.bio


