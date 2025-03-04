NationsBenefits® Highlights Nutrition-First Approach to GLP-1 Support During National Nutrition Month

Innovative Nutrition Programming Empowers Members on GLP-1 Medications to Achieve Sustainable Health Outcomes

While NationsBenefits does not prescribe GLP-1 medications, the company plays a critical role in ensuring individuals on these treatments have the proper nutrition, guidance, and lifestyle support needed to maximize their outcomes. A recent evaluation by NationsBenefits revealed that without a structured GLP-1 education and nutrition counseling program, over 50% of members who started GLP-1 medications discontinued use within the first six months. This high dropout rate is largely attributed to a lack of understanding about potential side effects, risks, and the essential diet and exercise modifications required for the medication to be effective. Without this crucial support, individuals experience little to no benefit, leading to significant healthcare costs for health plans with no measurable improvement in outcomes.

“NationsBenefits is helping redefine how health plans approach nutrition, chronic disease management, and sustainable weight loss, ensuring that members on GLP-1s have a structured, outcomes-driven program,” said Glenn Parker, MD, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “Food is medicine, and when combined with behavioral coaching, clinical oversight, and personalized meal solutions, members not only achieve results but sustain them for the long term.”

Further research shows that GLP-1 medications work best when paired with structured nutrition and lifestyle changes, but many individuals lack access to clinically guided nutrition counseling or the right food to sustain long-term results.

Participants enrolled in our medically tailored nutrition programs have achieved an average 6% weight loss and a 1.5-point A1c reduction. Additionally, 68% of health plan members who received medically tailored groceries improved or maintained blood pressure, with those in Stage 2 hypertension experiencing the most significant reductions—10.6% in systolic blood pressure and 13.4% in diastolic blood pressure.

Comprehensive Nutrition Support for GLP-1 Success

For individuals on GLP-1 medications, nutrition plays a critical role in maximizing results and maintaining long-term health improvements. Simply taking the medication is not enough—sustainable weight management and overall well-being require proper nutritional guidance, lifestyle adjustments, and ongoing support.

Preparation – Many individuals benefit from structured nutrition education before starting GLP-1s. Learning how to fuel their body properly, manage potential side effects, and develop sustainable eating habits can set them up for long-term success.

– Many individuals benefit from structured nutrition education before starting GLP-1s. Learning how to fuel their body properly, manage potential side effects, and develop sustainable eating habits can set them up for long-term success. Active Support – While using GLP-1s, adjusting dietary habits to include high-quality proteins, fiber-rich foods, and balanced meals can help mitigate side effects such as nausea while maximizing metabolic efficiency. Access to nutrition counseling, meal planning tools, and grocery guidance provides members with the support they need to make informed choices.

– While using GLP-1s, adjusting dietary habits to include high-quality proteins, fiber-rich foods, and balanced meals can help mitigate side effects such as nausea while maximizing metabolic efficiency. Access to nutrition counseling, meal planning tools, and grocery guidance provides members with the support they need to make informed choices. Tapering & Maintenance – As individuals achieve their weight loss goals and reduce medication use, ongoing lifestyle support becomes even more crucial. Learning how to maintain results through balanced nutrition, behavioral reinforcement, and continued access to healthy food options ensures that progress is sustained even after reducing or discontinuing the medication.

By offering individualized nutrition support, members can navigate their GLP-1 journey with confidence, develop healthier habits, and ultimately achieve lasting health improvements beyond medication use.

Leveraging Technology & Personalized Nutrition for Better Outcomes

The integration of technology and personalized nutrition is redefining how individuals achieve sustainable weight management and improved health outcomes while on GLP-1 medications. Individualized support—including real-time tracking, tailored nutrition plans, and ongoing behavioral coaching—significantly improves medication adherence and long-term success.

Real-Time Progress Tracking – Connected devices like smart scales and health monitoring tools help individuals stay engaged by providing immediate feedback on weight trends and metabolic changes. This data can help inform treatment adjustments and encourage continued adherence.

– Connected devices like smart scales and health monitoring tools help individuals stay engaged by providing immediate feedback on weight trends and metabolic changes. This data can help inform treatment adjustments and encourage continued adherence. Personalized Nutrition Guidance – Instead of generic diet plans, AI-driven recommendations and registered dietitian counseling ensure members receive tailored food prescriptions, meal planning, and grocery guidance that align with their health status and GLP-1 treatment goals.

– Instead of generic diet plans, AI-driven recommendations and registered dietitian counseling ensure members receive tailored food prescriptions, meal planning, and grocery guidance that align with their health status and GLP-1 treatment goals. Access to Healthy Foods – Many individuals face barriers to proper nutrition, whether due to cost, convenience, or lack of education on the best foods for their condition. Integrating food as medicine strategies—such as medically tailored meals and fresh produce access—helps members sustain healthy habits beyond their time on GLP-1s.

– Many individuals face barriers to proper nutrition, whether due to cost, convenience, or lack of education on the best foods for their condition. Integrating food as medicine strategies—such as medically tailored meals and fresh produce access—helps members sustain healthy habits beyond their time on GLP-1s. Seamless Benefit Utilization – When health benefits are easy to use, individuals are more likely to take advantage of them. Simplified payment solutions and benefit integration allow members to effortlessly access nutrition resources, wellness products, and essential care without administrative burdens.

A Game-Changer for Health Plans & Member Engagement

With over hundreds of health plan partners, NationsBenefits is leading the shift toward a holistic, food-first approach to weight management and chronic disease care. By integrating food as medicine, personalized coaching, and fintech-powered benefit access, NationsBenefits is making healthcare more proactive, personalized, and effective. The company’s vertically integrated model ensures that members receive the right support, at the right time, with the right tools to achieve better health—without barriers.

“NationsBenefits is helping health plans reimagine member engagement by addressing social determinants of health (SDoH), food insecurity, and chronic disease management in a way that drives real outcomes,” added Parker. “As we celebrate National Nutrition Month, our focus remains on empowering members with the nutrition, technology, and support they need to take control of their health.”

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is the leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

