Natera to Report its Second Quarter Results on August 6, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on August 6, 2026. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

Earnings Conference Call Information Event: Natera’s Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Date: August 6, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: 1-833-461-5787 (Domestic) 44-808-196-8935 (International) Conference ID: 786 717 759 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/786717759 A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com