Natera to Report its First Quarter Results on May 7, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the market closes on May 7, 2026. Natera will host a conference call and webcast shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).
Earnings Conference Call Information
Event:
Natera’s First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Date:
May 7, 2026
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In:
1-888-770-7321 (Domestic)
Conference ID:
7684785
Webcast:
A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.
About Natera
Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com