Natera Appoints Oncology Leaders Drs. Thomas Lynch and Eric Rubin to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced the appointments of Thomas Lynch, M.D., and Eric Rubin, M.D., to the Company’s board of directors.

“Tom and Eric have helped lead some of the most important advances in modern oncology, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Board,” said Matthew Rabinowitz, Ph.D., co-founder of Natera and executive chairman of the board. “Their deep expertise across evidence generation, clinical development, biopharma, and leading cancer research institutions will be incredibly valuable as Natera continues expanding the impact of precision diagnostics in patient care.”

“The oncology field is moving toward more personalized and data-driven treatment decisions, and molecular diagnostics will play a critical role in that evolution,” said Dr. Lynch. “Natera has established itself as a leader in this space, and I’m excited to help support the company’s next phase of innovation and impact.”

“It’s an honor to join Natera’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Rubin. “Natera has built an exceptionally strong scientific and clinical foundation, and I look forward to supporting the company as it continues advancing molecular diagnostics and expanding the clinical evidence supporting precision oncology.”

Dr. Lynch has joined the Human Capital Committee, and Dr. Rubin has joined the Nominating, Corporate Governance and Compliance Committee.

Biographical Information

Thomas Lynch Jr., M.D., is a world-renowned scientist, highly respected oncologist and successful NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center leader. As the President and Director of Fred Hutch Cancer Center, and holder of the Raisbeck Endowed Chair, Dr. Lynch brings more than three decades of experience at highly regarded U.S. cancer centers. He has expertise in solid tumor research, precision medicine and discoveries in fundamental biology. Before joining Fred Hutch, Dr. Lynch held leadership roles as CSO at Bristol-Myers Squibb, CEO of Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, director of Yale Cancer Center, physician-in-chief at Yale’s Smilow Cancer Hospital, as well as chief of hematology-oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Lynch is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, and The Washington State Academy of Sciences.

Eric Rubin, M.D., brings more than 35 years of experience in cancer drug development across academic and industry settings, including leading large-scale oncology clinical programs. Most recently, he was senior vice president of global clinical oncology at Merck, where he held several senior leadership roles during his 16-year tenure and led the initial development of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. Earlier in his career, Dr. Rubin served as a faculty member at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and later as director of the investigational therapeutics division at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, where his research focused on oncology translational science. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and served on numerous national research and policy committees, including study sections for the National Cancer Institute and American Cancer Society, as well as program committees for the American Association for Cancer Research and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com