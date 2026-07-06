Nabsys Appoints Genome Mapping Pioneer Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., as Chief Medical and Genomics Officer

Former Bionano Genomics Chief Medical Officer joins Nabsys at a pivotal moment as the Company expands commercialization of its electronic genome mapping platform

Dr. Chaubey will lead medical and scientific affairs strategy as Nabsys works to expand global access to high-resolution structural variant analysis for cancer, constitutional, and cell and gene therapy applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys or the Company), a pioneer in electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology, today announced the appointment of Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., FACMG, as Chief Medical and Genomics Officer, effective July 6, 2026. In this role, Dr. Chaubey will lead the Company's medical and scientific affairs strategy, strengthen collaborations with researchers and key opinion leaders, and help expand the adoption and application of EGM across research and translational medicine.

"We are extremely excited that Dr. Chaubey has joined Nabsys. Her expertise and experience will be invaluable to us as we reach a pivotal moment in the evolution of genome mapping. Over the past decade, genome mapping technologies have demonstrated the critical role structural variants play in human disease, revealing genomic changes that are often missed by conventional approaches. As the field enters a new phase focused on broader adoption and accessibility, Nabsys is working to make high-resolution structural variant analysis available to researchers worldwide through its OhmX™ electronic genome mapping platform," said Barrett Bready, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nabsys. "Alka's experience in clinical-grade assay development, laboratory adoption, and regulatory compliance will be critical as we translate the OhmX Platform's unique ability to uncover biologically and clinically meaningful insights into broadly accessible, clinically validated workflows. Her deep understanding of the laboratory genomics landscape including genome mapping technologies, combined with her remarkable record of driving scientific evidence that supports clinical adoption, position her uniquely to help guide EGM through its next critical phase of development."

"As Nabsys's first Chief Medical and Genomics Officer, I look forward to working closely with the Nabsys team, customers, and collaborators from around the world to accelerate adoption of electronic genome mapping, unlock new biological insights, and expand access to structural variant analysis," said Dr. Chaubey. "I believe Nabsys is uniquely positioned to bring genome mapping into its next era. The OhmX Platform combines high-resolution insights needed to understand structural variation with a level of accessibility, scalability, and ease of use that has the potential to dramatically expand adoption across research and, ultimately, clinical settings."

Dr. Chaubey continued, "Equally important, Nabsys has assembled a strong leadership team, with a clear strategic vision and the financial stability through a strong global partnership with Hitachi High-Tech needed to execute on that vision and build innovative products for long-term success. Together, these strengths create a unique opportunity to accelerate the adoption and potentially profound impact of genome mapping across human clinical research applications."

Dr. Chaubey brings more than 20 years of experience in molecular genetics and genomics, cytogenomics, molecular diagnostics, and structural variant analysis. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Bionano Genomics, where she played a leading role in advancing the adoption of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) across a broad range of research and clinical applications. Through her scientific leadership, collaborative studies, and peer-reviewed publications, she helped establish genome mapping as a valuable approach for detecting and characterizing structural variants that are often missed by conventional genomic technologies.

Dr. Chaubey is double board-certified in Clinical Cytogenetics and Genomics and Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics by the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics and has held active leadership positions in numerous professional organizations, including the Association for Molecular Pathology, American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, College of American Pathologists, and other leading scientific and clinical societies. She has authored or co-authored more than 100 scientific publications, abstracts, and book chapters and is widely recognized for her contributions to cytogenomics, molecular diagnostics, and structural variant analysis. Dr. Chaubey also has extensive experience working with College of American Pathologists and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments regulated environments, leading the validation, implementation, and launch of novel laboratory developed tests.

Prior to Bionano Genomics, Dr. Chaubey served as Head of Cytogenomics at PerkinElmer Genomics, where she led the development and launch of several innovative genomic testing products, including the CNGnome™ low-pass whole-genome sequencing assay, Vanadis NIPT platform and a novel facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy assay utilizing OGM. Earlier in her career, she served as Director of the Cytogenomics Laboratory at the Greenwood Genetic Center.

Dr. Chaubey also holds academic appointments as Scientific Director of the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory, Scientific Director of the Cytogenetics Laboratory at Augusta University, and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. She earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Guru Nanak Dev University and a Master of Science degree in Life Sciences.

Nabsys's OhmX Platform is a research-use only EGM technology that is commercially available for labs worldwide.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

Nabsys is advancing genomics with a clear focus on accessibility and innovation through its proprietary electronic genome mapping (EGM) technology. Implemented on the OhmX™ Platform, EGM integrates precision electronics, nanofluidics, and computational biology to deliver high-resolution insight into genome structure. This approach expands what's possible in cytogenetics, molecular genetics, and cell and gene therapy research, while providing comprehensive structural variation analysis to laboratories of all sizes. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.nabsys.com.

Media Contact



David Rosen



Argot Partners



nabsys@argotpartners.com



646-461-6387

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabsys-appoints-genome-mapping-pioneer-alka-chaubey-phd-as-chief-medical-and-genomics-officer-302814627.html

SOURCE Nabsys