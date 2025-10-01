N4 Pharma collaboration with SRI International demonstrates Nuvec® nanoparticle successfully targets lung cancer cells

22nd September 2025: N4 Pharma plc (AIM: N4P), the UK biotech developing Nuvec®, its proprietary gene delivery system to enable advanced therapies for cancer and other diseases, announces further details of its collaboration with world-renowned nonprofit R&D institute SRI on the targeted delivery of RNA into cells using Nuvec®. Following detailed additional analysis, the resulting data are now shaping a new scope of work focused on utilising Nuvec® for targeted treatments in oncology. In the near future, treatments for common cancers may be delivered as simple oral tablets with far fewer side effects than chemotherapy.



The global RNA therapeutics market was valued at $13.7 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach $18.0 billion by 2028. Challenges associated with the manufacturing and targeted delivery of RNA therapeutics are known to impact this market growth. Targeting RNA therapies to specific cells and tissues to maximise efficacy and reduce systemic toxicity is a holy grail for nucleic acid therapeutics developers and is challenging to achieve with established RNA delivery method.





The Company's collaboration combined SRI's targeting molecules with Nuvec® to successfully deliver therapeutic RNA ("siRNA") payloads to specific cell types, specifically non-small cell lung cancer cells. Key results include:



· Precision targeting achieved: Nuvec® particles were functionalised with a targeting molecule binding to a cell surface adhesion molecule (αvβ6) - a protein found at high levels in epithelial cancers such as lung, breast, prostate and pancreatic adenocarcinomas.



· Selective uptake confirmed: siRNA payloads were successfully delivered and active only by the targeted Nuvec® particles compared to untargeted Nuvec®, demonstrating that Nuvec® can be directed to specific cell types.



· Broader validation of Nuvec®: The findings strengthen the platform's potential as a differentiated delivery system for RNA therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including cancers of high unmet need such as lung and pancreatic cancers.



Nigel Theobold, Chief Executive Officer of N4 Pharma, commented: "Targeting RNA therapies to particular cell types is highly sought after by companies developing RNA therapeutics. We have now demonstrated Nuvec®'s ability to do this in multiple systems, which we believe sets it apart from other RNA delivery methods.”



"These recent data from our collaboration with SRI are particularly exciting because they represent the first example of the use of Nuvec® for the potential treatment of some of the most common and life-threatening cancers.”



"N4 Pharma raised capital earlier this year to build out the data to support the key performance claims of Nuvec®: simultaneous delivery of multiple RNAs; targeting of specific cell types; oral delivery; low immunogenicity; stability; and simple manufacturing. These data generated with SRI are a significant step forward in that process, because of the high demand for targeted therapies to support deal-making and building our own differentiated RNA therapeutics pipeline."



About N4 Pharma



N4 Pharma is a pre-clinical biotech company developing Nuvec®, its proprietary gene delivery system, to enable advanced therapies for cancer and other diseases.



RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.



N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.



N4 Pharma's lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for IBD which serves as a proof-of- concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.











