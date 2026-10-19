Myosin Therapeutics Invited to Present at BioFuture 2026 in New York City

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myosin Therapeutics today announced that, following its selection as a 2026–2027 National Cancer Institute (NCI) SBIR Investor Initiatives Showcase Company, it has been invited to present at BioFuture 2026, taking place October 27–28 in New York City. Courtney Miller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate on October 27 in the panel "Beyond the Cure: The Brave New World of Revolutionary Cancer Therapeutics," joining biotechnology leaders exploring emerging approaches in oncology, including next-generation cell therapies, AI-enabled cancer drug discovery, precision medicines and advanced therapeutic platforms. Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM, Chief Medical Officer, will join Dr. Miller for investor and strategic partner meetings throughout the conference.

The panel will feature participating biotechnology CEOs introducing their companies and approaches to oncology, followed by a moderated round-robin discussion examining how emerging technologies and therapeutic strategies are reshaping cancer treatment. The BioFuture invitation follows Myosin's recent presentations at Biocom California's Global Partnering & Investor Conference, the BIO Investor Forum and BioFlorida's South Florida Life Sciences Showcase.

"Glioblastoma is the proving ground for a new way to treat cancer, selectively preventing the physical mechanics tumor cells depend on to grow and survive, rather than targeting signaling pathways that tumors learn to bypass," said Dr. Miller. "With STAR-GBM advancing toward its Phase 2 dose expansion stage, BioFuture comes at the right time to meet the investors and pharmaceutical partners who can help support our planned extension of MT-125 into two additional treatment-resistant cancers."

Myosin Therapeutics is advancing MT-125, a first-in-class non-muscle myosin inhibitor designed to disrupt fundamental mechanical dependencies of cancer cells, leading to tumor cell death. MT-125 has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for malignant gliomas and FDA Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma (GBM), and the company's science is supported by two peer-reviewed publications in Cell. The NCI-supported STAR-GBM trial (NCT07185880) is enrolling patients with newly diagnosed, MGMT unmethylated GBM at Mayo Clinic sites in Florida, Arizona and Minnesota.

About BioFuture

BioFuture, produced by Demy-Colton, is a healthcare and technology conference where innovators and investors come together to shape the future of biopharma. The 2026 meeting, held October 27–28 in New York City, brings together 500+ global attendees and 100+ speakers, with 50+ presenting companies featured in its Therapeutic Spotlight Panels and Seed Showcase and one-to-one investor and partner meetings through its partnering system.

Meeting Requests

Organizations interested in scheduling time with Myosin Therapeutics during the conference may request a meeting via the BioFuture partnering system or directly email to contact@myosintherapeutics.com.

About Myosin Therapeutics

Myosin Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Jupiter, Florida, developing first-in-class therapies for oncology and CNS disorders by targeting molecular nanomotor proteins. The company's lead program, MT-125, is being developed for the treatment of multiple aggressive cancers by targeting an untapped aspect of tumor biology, the physical mechanics that cancer cells use to grow, invade healthy tissues and survive.

Contact: contact@myosintherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Myosin Therapeutics Inc.