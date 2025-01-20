MYND Life Sciences Announces the Issuance of 4,000,001 Shares at $0.71/share

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - MYND Life Sciences (CSE: MYND) (OTC Pink: MYNDF) (“MYND” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage life sciences company committed to the development and commercialization of drug therapies and diagnostics to improve the monitoring and treatment of depression, today announced that the Board has approved the issuance of 4,000,001 common shares at $0.71/share in relation to the settlement of the $3.5 Million (CDN) of debenture announced on January 10, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce that instructions to issue 4,000,001 shares for a total value of $2,840,000.71 in settlement of the debenture has been completed. This marks a significant inflection point for MYND and opens the door to work with the investment community to bring much needed hope to those millions of people experiencing the debilitating effects of major depressive disorder,” said Lih Tam, Chief Financial Officer of MYND Life Sciences Inc.

The removal and details of the debenture will be reflected in MYND’s upcoming financial statements.

About MYND Life Sciences (MYND)

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing and commercializing drug therapies, along with a proprietary biomarker test, to diagnose and monitor the effectiveness of treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-resistant Depression (TRD). MYND’s proprietary biomarker for depression has the potential to support personalized patient management strategies, leveraging the company’s unique intellectual property and offering the possibility of near-term revenue opportunities. MYND is developing this test with the goal of being the first test to market of its kind, targeting depression, where there is a tremendous unmet need. For more information, you can visit www.myndsciences.com.

