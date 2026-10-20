Myllia Biotechnology Appoints Board with Industry Leaders

Single-cell commercial leader Simone Günther, US biotech veteran Sandy Zweifach, and Werner Lanthaler (Wlanholding) join to guide Myllia's next phase of growth

Vienna, Austria – October 8, 2026 – Myllia Biotechnology, a specialist in high-content CRISPR screens in primary human cells, today announced the formation of its Board. The new governance body will oversee and advise Myllia's management team, led by co-founders Dr. Thomas Moser (CEO) and Dr. Tilmann Buerckstuemmer (CSO). The Board comprises Sandy Zweifach as Chair, Dr. Simone Günther, and Dr. Werner Lanthaler

The Board is formed at a time of strong momentum for Myllia. Building on its single-cell CRISPR screening platform (Perturb-seq), the company has launched VISTA™, the first platform for genome-wide CRISPR screens in primary human cells, and has added multimodal optical pooled screening to its offering. At the same time, demand is rising for large, human-relevant perturbation datasets to train AI models of cell biology – an area where Myllia's primary-cell data are increasingly sought after by pharma and biotech partners.

About the Board members

Dr. Simone Günther brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership in life science tools and molecular diagnostics companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Most recently, she led the Single-Cell MultiOmics business in EMEA at BD Biosciences (now part of Waters), with full P&L responsibility for the BD Rhapsody™ portfolio. At BD, she built the European single-cell multiomics commercial team from the ground up and later led the EMEA Scientific & Application Support organization of more than 90 people. Earlier roles include Business & Medical Lead for Molecular Diagnostics at QIAGEN and Director Market Development & Business Strategy at Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies). Simone holds a PhD in Biology from the University of Karlsruhe and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale University.

Sandy Zweifach has more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with deep relationships across pharma R&D, business development and the investment community. He has served as CEO or President of five companies, raised more than $750 million in capital and led numerous M&A and licensing transactions. Most recently, he led Imidomics, Inc. as their CEO and successfully sold the core business to UCB. Sandy is a Senior Advisor to Bioqube Ventures and holds several board positions, including Executive Chair of Paradox Immunotherapeutics and non-executive director of Compugen. He holds an MS in Human Physiology from the University of California, Davis, and a BA in Biology from the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler served as CEO of Evotec SE from 2009 to 2024. Before Evotec, he was CFO of Intercell AG, where he led Austria's first VC-backed biotech IPO, and earlier worked with McKinsey & Company. Werner is CEO of FairJourney Biologics and founder of WLan Holding, a Vienna-based investment company focused on life sciences and sustainability. He serves on several boards, including InSphero, HAL Allergy, Proxygen, Elucidata. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from WU Vienna and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

Quotes

“With Simone, Sandy, and Werner, we gain a Board that combines exactly the experience we need for our next stage: building a global discovery business, commercializing cutting-edge single-cell technology, and partnering with pharma in the US and Europe," said Dr. Thomas Moser, CEO and co-founder of Myllia Biotechnology. "We look forward to their guidance as we scale our platform and our partnerships."

"Functional genomics in primary human cells and the data Myllia generates are extremely value inputs for AI-driven drug discovery,” said Sandy Zweifach. "I am delighted to support a Vienna-based team that has built a truly differentiated platform."

About Myllia Biotechnology

Myllia Biotechnology is a Vienna-based company that combines CRISPR perturbation screens with single-cell and image-based readouts in primary human cells to deliver mechanistic, human-relevant insights for drug discovery. Its end-to-end platform supports CRISPR knockout, interference and activation screens in immune, metabolic, renal and cancer cell models, enabling target discovery, mode-of-action studies and the generation of AI-ready perturbation datasets. Myllia partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. For more information, visit myllia.com.

Media contact

Tilmann Buerckstuemmer

Email tb@myllia.com

Phone +4369911431964

Myllia Biotechnology GmbH

Am Kanal 27

1110 Wien

Austria

Photos

From left to right: Sandy Zweifach, Simone Günther, Werner Lanthaler