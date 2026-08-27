MustGrow Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TerraSante TM sales revenue of $75,000 in Q2-2026 vs. $313,000 in Q2-2025

sales revenue of $75,000 in Q2-2026 vs. $313,000 in Q2-2025 TerraSante TM gross margin was nil due to costly air freight transportation for timely delivery of product 1

gross margin was nil due to costly air freight transportation for timely delivery of product Licensing revenue of $1.4 million recognized in Q2-2026

Expenses from continuing operations 2 of $0.9 million in Q2-2026 and $0.9 million in Q2-2025

of $0.9 million in Q2-2026 and $0.9 million in Q2-2025 Net profit from continuing operations 2 of $0.4 million in Q2-2026 vs. a net loss from continuing operations 2 of $0.9 million in Q2-2025

of $0.4 million in Q2-2026 vs. a net loss from continuing operations of $0.9 million in Q2-2025 Cash and equivalents on hand as at June 30, 2026 was $4.4 million, with working capital of $5.2 million

As of August 15, 2026, year-to-date sales of TerraSanteTM are $0.9 million, up over 46% compared to all sales in the financial year ended December 31, 2025

Notes

Three months ended June 30, 2026 Six Months ended June 30, 2026 Sales $74,789 $172,971 Cost of Sales ($76,489) ($151,470) Gross Profit ($1,700) $21,501 Gross Margin (2%) 12%

Please join/register at least 5 minutes prior to the call. Email questions tobefore 2:00pm ET, which will be addressed during the Q&A portion of the webcast.Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "" or ""), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. For complete details, please refer to the condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and associated management's discussion and analysis, available on the Company's profile at SEDAR+:or on the Company's website at:"The second quarter of 2026 was a key transition period for our contract production manufacturers and we also recognized an important licensing revenue milestone of approximately $1.4 million. Sales of TerraSantewere lower than product demand, since our contract manufacturers were commissioning the production lines of new equipment to increase capacity," commented Corey Giasson, President and CEO of MustGrow. "We are anticipating strong sales growth to continue for the remainer of 2026 and into 2027 as a contract manufactures produce at higher rates and to obtain stronger margins as we move from costly air freight, to ensure timely product delivery, to much more economic ocean freight. As MustGrow transitions from market launch to commercial scaling, we are fortunate to have contract manufacturing partners investing capital in equipment to provide us with dedicated production lines. Our confidence remains high as we will continue to work with our contract manufactures to provide timely product to meet the growing demand for TerraSantein the U.S. and potentially other countries around the world."1) See Non-IFRS Financial Measures.2) Operations related to NexusBioAg are presented as discontinued operations.The Company has entered into a market awareness and investor awareness agreement (the "") commencing in February 1, 2026, for a 12 month fixed term, with Apaton Finance GmbH (""), Ellernstr. 34, 30175 Hanover, Germany,The objective of this partnership is to further enhance the reach, visibility, and relevance of the Company's corporate communications. As part of the cooperation, Apaton will produce editorial and video content in both German and English. This content will be distributed directly and indirectly via news portals, search engines, and AI-supported platforms, newsletter, thereby increasing the accessibility of the Company's information for interested investors. The brand-building initiative, combining fact-based reporting with emotionally engaging video storytelling, has been agreed with a total budget of EUR 120,000.MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSante, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 70.4 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 91.9 million shares on a fully diluted basis.For further details, please visitCorey Giasson Director & CEOPhone: +1-306-668-2652Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release, including statements about: the continued strong sales growth; the high rate of production by manufacturers; the Company's achievement of strong profit margins as a result of the anticipated shift from air freight to ocean freight; achievement of increased production capacity for the Company's products by its contract manufacturers, and timing thereof; and future demand for the Company's products, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ atReaders are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.The Company discloses non-IFRS ratios such as gross margin % that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other reporting issuers and therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Furthermore, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows as prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.Gross margin % is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of sales for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding sales for the period. There is the most directly comparable IFRS measure is sales.The following table provides a reconciliation of sales to gross margin:© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.To view the source version of this press release, please visit