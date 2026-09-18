MUSE Cells Now Available at Longevity Medical Institute®

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, September 18, 2026

Longevity Medical Institute® today announced the addition of MUSE cells to the advanced cell types produced in its in-house biotechnology laboratory.

“By isolating, enriching, and characterizing the MUSE cell population within the MSC cultures already produced in our in-house biotechnology laboratory, we have greater control over quality evaluation, release, and delivery for patient care,” said Dr. Kirk Sanford, founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute.

Longevity Medical Institute’s exclusive biotechnology partner, ITC, developed the MUSE stem cell product. MUSE stands for multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring. The recognized starting phenotype includes SSEA-3 and CD105 double positivity, supported by OCT3/4, SOX2, and NANOG. S1PR2 is associated with their proposed injury-directed migration.

Flow cytometry, proper gating, controls, viability testing, and reproducibility are all essential to evaluating and characterizing the cell population.

Other MUSE cell products have been investigated in human studies involving ischemic stroke, ALS, cervical spinal cord injury, and neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. Research also suggests that MUSE cells may migrate across an injury-altered blood-brain barrier. These findings informed the Institute’s interest in their potential neurological applications.

The strongest rationale for offering MUSE cells today is not musculoskeletal medicine, although future research may establish a role in joint applications. Their most compelling current potential may be in neurological care.

“For joint injections, no published human evidence currently demonstrates that MUSE cells outperform the conventional MSCs we offer. Preclinical findings are encouraging, but mice are not small humans,” said Dr. Sanford. “MUSE cells will cost more than our conventional MSCs, but patients who understand the current evidence and still prefer MUSE cells will now have that option.”

As with all regenerative therapies offered by Longevity Medical Institute, treatment recommendations are based on physician evaluation, published scientific evidence, patient-specific factors, and clinical judgment. Larger randomized clinical trials are still needed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit and determine the durability of treatment responses. Even so, regenerative neurological therapies continue to represent one of the fastest-growing areas of translational medicine.

The MUSE cells offered by Longevity Medical Institute were not the cellular products evaluated in the referenced studies. The terms “MUSE cells” and “MUSE stem cells” are used according to their established scientific meaning and not as proprietary product names.

About Longevity Medical Institute®

Longevity Medical Institute® is a 15,000-square-foot, physician-led regenerative medicine and diagnostics center in San José del Cabo, Mexico, dedicated to advancing evidence-based longevity and regenerative medicine. The Institute combines an in-house biotechnology laboratory, advanced MRI imaging, comprehensive clinical laboratory diagnostics, physician specialists, and research-supported regenerative therapies to provide personalized care across orthopedics, neurology, cardiovascular medicine, metabolic health, aesthetics, and healthy aging. Through its commitment to clinical excellence and scientific research, Longevity Medical Institute® continues to help define the future of regenerative medicine.

For more information about Longevity Medical Institute®, visit www.longevity-institute.com.