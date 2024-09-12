MTTI Reports on Fast-Acting Sprayable Molecule to Visualize Tumors for Real-Time Fluorescence-Guided Cytoreductive Surgery

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) will update findings on its proprietary topical near-infrared fluorescent dye, CypH-11 (Cmetglo), at the World Molecular Imaging Conference (WMIC) meeting in Montreal from September 9-13 and at the Peritoneal Surface Oncology Group International (PSOGI) meeting in Lyon from September 26-28, 2024.





This convenient fast-acting technology* shows promise as an effective real-time tool for oncologists in fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS). This will allow clinicians to see small tumor residue and achieve a more complete resection of cancer in the abdominal cavity. We expect that Cmetglo may improve patient outcomes by avoiding unnecessary damage to normal tissue and increase progression-free survival of patients with peritoneal surface malignancies (PM).

Dr. Johnny Ong, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Sarcoma, Peritoneal and Rare Tumors, National Cancer Centre Singapore** commented: “One of the limitations of cytoreductive surgery (CRS) is the difficulty in distinguishing tumors from normal and scar tissues. Here, we performed ex vivo validation of patient tissues to evaluate the clinical utility of Cmetglo in detecting PM via topical administration. Preliminary analysis suggests that the best clinical utility of Cmetglo could be in patients with colorectal malignancy, with the possibility of expanding its use to other histological subtypes.”

Dr. Brian D Gray, SVP Research and Development noted: “MTTI’s Cmetglo makes the invisible visible. Tumor margins and metastases glow under near-infrared light. It can be a valuable addition to the surgeon’s’ armamentarium to achieve maximal cytoreduction during FGS.”

Dr. Seung Koo Lee, Assistant Professor of Cell Biology Research, in Radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine***, commented: “CypH-11 is a sprayable pH-responsive fluorogenic probe that exhibits minimal fluorescence at neutral pH; however, it fluoresces brightly in an acidic environment which is a universal signature of cancer cell proliferation. Its capability of detecting small-sized ovarian tumors was further demonstrated by the spray of CypH-11 in a disseminated high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) model.”

Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI commented: “This groundbreaking molecule builds on MTTI’s innovative legacy in targeted diagnostics and therapeutics. We’re pursuing its use in colorectal, ovarian, and brain cancers, adding value to patients, surgeons, and other stakeholders.”

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI). MTTI is a private, clinical stage biotech developing targeted radiotherapeutics for rare cancers. MTTI is committed to building value by translating innovative diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals to improve human health. For more information: www.mtarget.com.

*This research is supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for a SBIR phase II grant # R44CA275434 to MTTI.

**This research is also supported by the Singapore Ministry of Health through the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd and administered by National Health Innovation Centre (NHIC) under its Innovation to Industry (I2I) grant (NHIC Ref No.: NHIC-I2I-2306016) to National Cancer Centre Singapore. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not reflect the views of NHIC

***Weill Cornell Medicine and MTTI hold intellectual property and financial interests in Cmetglo technology under development by MTTI.

Contacts



Chris Pak, Email: cpak@mtarget.com