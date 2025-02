Moss Genomics Announces Closing of Private Placement, Acquisition of 160 Ethereum Cryptocurrency (ETH) and Welcomes Hunter Jordan to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (FSE: F73) (the “Company” or “Moss”) is pleased to announce that is has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,500,000 common shares (each a “Share”) at $0.10 per Share for total gross proceeds of $250,000 (the “Offering”). Concurrently, with the closing of the Offering, the Company announces closing of its acquisition of 160 Ethereum cryptocurrency (“ETH”) in consideration for the issuance of 7,840,000 common shares (the “ETH Acquisition”).

The Offering and ETH Acquisition remains subject to final acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering and ETH Acquisition will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus one day from closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the ETH Acquisition for general working capital purposes.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Appointment of Hunter Jordan

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Hunter Jordan to its Board of Directors.

Hunter is a VP at a private real estate firm, specializing in global real estate operating company investments. In this role, he leads strategic initiatives to establish and scale platforms while optimizing governance structures. Hunter began his career at PwC, earning his CPA designation, and has worked across multiple sectors and regions.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 200,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 5 years.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss is a biotechnology company utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Genomic, Microbiome, and a diverse array of health data to develop unique and innovative health solutions. By integrating blockchain and advanced treasury strategies, Moss seeks to leverage modern advancements in technology in the life sciences industry.

For further information concerning Moss and its business please view the Company’s website at mossgenomics.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or contact us at:

CONTACT INFORMATIONMoss Genomics Inc.

Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: invest@mossgen.coTelephone: 604-710-0124

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: regulatory approval of the Offering, the ETH Acquisition and the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering and the ETH Acquisition; market uncertainty; and changes in the Company’s business plans impacting the intended use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering and the ETH Acquisition; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239281