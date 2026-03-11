BERLIN — 10 March 2026 — Mosae Zorg Industries UG today announced the public beta of mosaeQ, a quantum-accelerated preclinical analysis platform that generates complete ICH M3(R2) drug safety reports computationally. Starting at €999 per month, the platform replaces the €50,000–€195,000 costs and 3-to-6-month wait times traditionally required for contract research organization (CRO) preclinical packages.The platform addresses a critical "valley of death" for university spinouts and early-stage biotech companies: the need for rigorous preclinical safety data to secure initial investment. mosaeQ bypasses this bottleneck, producing computational equivalents of IND-enabling packages in minutes."Every rejected EMA application represents months of work and hundreds of thousands of euros that a startup simply doesn't have," said F. Hanna Campbell, CEO of Mosae Zorg Industries UG. “When we tested three compounds from a partner's neurodegeneration portfolio, our platform — which uses a proprietary method to map molecular conformational space onto quantum circuits using non-euclidean partitioning — independently identified their published mechanism of action: lysosomal autophagy modulation via the TFEB/BECN1/ATG5 pathway. It also flagged a CYP2C9 interaction affecting pediatric dosing. That is the kind of data that changes a regulatory strategy before a company commits to time-consuming, expensive animal studies.”To prove the architecture's accuracy, mosaeQ was validated against 35 compounds from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Medicines Database, cross-referenced with FDA Drugs@FDA and published pharmacokinetic literature. All 10 known-risk compounds in the validation set were correctly flagged with zero false negatives.Key historical catches include:● Tegaserod: mosaeQ correctly flagged high cardiac risk via hERG channel inhibition, mirroring the FDA/EMA's real-world withdrawal of the drug for cardiovascular events.● Warfarin: The platform accurately predicted a hERG IC50 of 0.7 µM, confirming severe cardiac risk, with a protein binding deviation of less than 6% from published clinical data● Venetoclax: The system successfully identified an Ames mutagenicity structural alert directly from the nitro group in the molecular topology.Beyond basic toxicity, the platform executes complex drug-drug interaction screening via CYP-mediated metabolic pathway analysis (CYP3A4, CYP2D6, CYP2C9, CYP2C19, CYP1A2). In a test circuit simulating the pediatric co-administration of a fenamate NSAID with Risperidone and Valproic Acid, mosaeQ identified a major CYP2C9 interaction increasing Risperidone exposure by 1.5x — a highly clinically significant finding for pediatric autism treatments.Additionally, a novel analysis module identifies G-quadruplex structures in eight neurodegeneration-associated gene promoters (including APP, MAPT, and SNCA). When tested with cyclodextrin-class delivery vehicles, the platform matched the developer's published mechanism without any prior input.The launch of mosaeQ coincides with the European Commission's Q1 2026 finalization of its roadmap to phase out animal testing under REACH, alongside the EMA's May 2025 guidance encouraging New Approach Methodologies. mosaeQ generates reports across 12 distinct regulatory frameworks (including EMA IMPD, FDA IND, ICH M3(R2), PMDA, and Health Canada) and features population-specific PBPK modeling — directly addressing the European Parliament's 2025 call for sex- and age-specific pharmacological testing across neonate, pediatric, adult, geriatric, pregnant, obese, and renally/hepatically impaired populations.Quantum-accelerated predictions: ADME, toxicity, and PBPK outputs directly from SMILES molecular inputs. Drug-drug interaction screening across five CYP enzyme families with pairwise interaction matrices, AUC fold-change predictions, and clinical recommendations. G-quadruplex neurodegeneration pathway analysis covering eight disease-associated genes with UniProt and OMIM linked data. Batch screening of 35+ compounds simultaneously. RDF/Turtle semantic ontology exports dynamically linked to CHEBI, DrugBank, UniProt, Orphanet, OMIM, and Gene Ontology. Reports generated in regulatory-ready PDF, JSON, CSV, and TTL formats.mosaeQ operates on a transparent SaaS model with subscriptions at €999/month (Startup), €4,999/month (Organization), and €9,999/month (Enterprise). An Early Adopter Program currently offers seven months of beta access for €5,000. University research groups and startups with EMA/FDA-rejected compounds are eligible for case study partnerships.Platform access: mosaeq.com/lab Partnerships: partnerships@mosaeq.comMosae Zorg Industries UG is a Berlin-based deep technology company developing quantum-accelerated preclinical analysis and pathogen forecasting systems. The company holds international patents covering non-euclidean molecular partitioning and G-quadruplex biosensor technology, alongside a NATO CAGE code (CNLJ5) for its cislunar biodefense program. The company is signing at WISTA Berlin-Adlershof from April 2026.F. Hanna Campbell, M.E., B.E. CEO & President partnerships@mosaeq.com +49 800 183 05 02