Press Releases

Monopar to Present at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

December 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

WILMETTE, Ill., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat along with one-on-one meetings at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: December 5, 2024
Time: 10:30-10:55 am Eastern Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace, NY, NY

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with late-stage ALXN-1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharma programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

CONTACT:  

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations  
Karthik Radhakrishnan
Chief Financial Officer  
karthik@monopartx.com

Illinois Events
