MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Susan Pandya, M.D., to Board of Directors and Expands Management Team

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan during this exciting time as we advance all three of our lead assets toward responses in the clinic,” said Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of MOMA. “Susan’s depth of experience in oncology clinical development coupled with her passion and understanding for the needs of patients with cancer represent an invaluable addition to MOMA’s leadership at this present juncture.”

MOMA-313, a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective Polθ helicase inhibitor with a favorable emerging safety profile, recently advanced into the combination arm of a Phase 1a dose-escalation study with olaparib, an approved, non-selective PARP inhibitor. In Q2 2025, the company anticipates entering the clinic with MOMA-341, an oral, potent and selective, covalent Werner helicase inhibitor with a novel chemical scaffold. In Q4 2025, MOMA anticipates reaching IND stage with MOMA-989, a next-generation selective PARP1 inhibitor.

Susan Pandya, M.D., joins MOMA board of directors as an independent director

Dr. Pandya is a seasoned oncologist and industry executive with nearly 20 years of oncology drug development experience in both academic and industry settings. She currently serves as vice president, clinical development and global head of late-stage oncology at Servier Pharmaceuticals. In this role, she directs Servier’s late-stage clinical development strategy in oncology, which spans four global hematology and oncology programs, and plays an active role in corporate business development and portfolio strategy.

Prior to her current role, Dr. Pandya led the clinical development of the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) portfolio at Agios Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Servier in 2021. These programs culminated in multiple FDA approvals across a variety of mutant-IDH indications including advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia, relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes and, most recently, grade 2 gliomas. Earlier in her career, she focused on early-phase solid tumor oncology drug development at Acceleron Pharma. She earned an M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology/oncology at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“MOMA is in a position to take DNA damage response to the next frontier,” added Dr. Pandya. “I look forward to working with the rest of the board and MOMA’s management team to help advance this portfolio toward demonstrating potentially transformative benefit for patients in the clinic over the next few years.”

Neil Lineberry, Ph.D., joins MOMA as head of corporate development

In addition to Dr. Pandya’s appointment, MOMA announced the appointment of Neil Lineberry, Ph.D. as the head of corporate development, with responsibilities for corporate strategy, new product planning, investor relations and business development. Dr Lineberry is a life science leader who brings more than 20 years of industry experience to this role. Most recently, Dr. Lineberry served as a global program lead at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led multiple clinical-stage oncology development programs, drove worldwide regulatory approvals for Fruzaqla® for metastatic colorectal cancer, and helped advance two next-generation immuno-oncology programs through IND filings into early clinical development for solid tumors. Other roles at Takeda focused on the R&D integration of Shire Pharmaceuticals and China business unit development strategy. Prior to this he served as a life sciences management consultant at Leerink Partners. Dr Lineberry holds a Ph.D. in immunology from Stanford University.

About MOMA Therapeutics

MOMA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, next-generation precision medicine company dedicated to targeting highly dynamic proteins that underlie human disease via an oral, small molecule approach, utilizing its proprietary KNOMATICTM platform. The platform is designed to exploit key vulnerabilities inherent to all dynamic proteins, namely their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing on genetically validated targets with high translation potential, MOMA is rapidly advancing its pipeline toward responses in the clinic. MOMA has existing discovery partnerships with Roche and Bayer, as well as a wholly owned discovery pipeline. For more information on MOMA, go to www.momatx.com.

