Molecular Targeting Technologies Presents First Clinical Validation of the Evans Blue Platform, Demonstrating Up to 15-Day Tumor Retention Using Approximately 12.5% of the Radioactivity Required for Conventional PRRT

Largest Reported Clinical Dataset for an Albumin-Binding Radiotherapeutic Supports the Evans Blue Platform as a Foundational Technology for Next-Generation Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical platform technologies, today announced that clinical data from 81 patients—the largest reported clinical dataset for an albumin-binding radiotherapeutic—will be presented at the 5th Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit. The dataset provides what the Company believes is the first clinical validation of its proprietary Evans Blue (EB) platform, a reversible albumin-binding technology designed to enhance the pharmacokinetics and therapeutic performance of targeted radiopharmaceuticals.

The presentation supports an emerging paradigm in radiopharmaceutical oncology: optimizing pharmacokinetics may become as important as discovering new molecular targets. The Evans Blue platform is designed to enhance the therapeutic performance of existing and next-generation targeted radiopharmaceuticals across multiple validated molecular targets.

Clinical imaging and dosimetry demonstrated tumor retention for up to 15 days, approximately eight-fold greater tumor uptake, and efficient therapeutic radiation delivery while requiring only approximately 12.5% of the cumulative administered radioactivity used in conventional peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT). These findings suggest that improving pharmacokinetics through reversible albumin binding may substantially improve therapeutic efficiency while reducing the administered radioactivity required to achieve comparable tumor radiation delivery.

Key clinical and preclinical findings include:

Largest reported clinical dataset evaluating an albumin-binding PRRT in 81 patients with GEP-NETs.

patients with GEP-NETs. Tumor retention sustained for up to 15 days after a single administration.

after a single administration. Approximately eight-fold greater tumor uptake and retention than conventional 177 Lu-DOTA-TATE, based on clinical dosimetry evaluations.

and retention than conventional Lu-DOTA-TATE, based on clinical dosimetry evaluations. Comparable tumor radiation dose delivery achieved using approximately 12.5% of the cumulative administered radioactivity required for conventional PRRT.

of the cumulative administered radioactivity required for conventional PRRT. Across multiple Evans Blue–enabled radiopharmaceuticals, preclinical studies demonstrated up to 35-fold greater tumor retention, than conventional 177 Lu-DOTA-TATE supporting the broad applicability of the Evans Blue platform across validated molecular targets, including SSTR2 and integrin αvβ3.

greater tumor retention, than conventional Lu-DOTA-TATE supporting the broad applicability of the Evans Blue platform across validated molecular targets, including In preclinical studies, 225 Ac-EBTATE demonstrated antitumor activity comparable to that observed with RayzeBio's RYZ101 while using approximately 40% of the administered radioactivity under the study conditions evaluated.

demonstrated antitumor activity comparable to that observed with RayzeBio's RYZ101 while using approximately of the administered radioactivity under the study conditions evaluated. 177 Lu-EBTATE demonstrated superior, dose-dependent, and durable antitumor efficacy compared with 177 Lu-DOTA-TATE in human lung adenocarcinoma and pancreatic xenograft models.

Lu-EBTATE demonstrated superior, dose-dependent, and durable antitumor efficacy compared with Lu-DOTA-TATE in human lung adenocarcinoma and pancreatic xenograft models. 177 Lu-EBRGD combined with anti-PD-1 immunotherapy produced complete long-term survival and substantially outperformed monotherapy and sequential treatment in preclinical colorectal cancer models.

Lu-EBRGD combined with immunotherapy produced complete long-term survival and substantially outperformed monotherapy and sequential treatment in preclinical colorectal cancer models. Modular platform compatible with diverse radionuclides, targeting ligands, peptide classes, and both beta- and alpha-emitting therapeutic payloads, supporting broad applicability across multiple radiopharmaceutical programs.

Because the Evans Blue platform functions independently of the targeting ligand, it has the potential to enhance a broad range of approved and investigational targeted radiopharmaceuticals across multiple molecular targets. Its modular design enables integration with diverse targeting ligands, radionuclides, and therapeutic payloads, providing a versatile platform for extending the lifecycle of established radiopharmaceuticals while enabling development of next-generation targeted radiotherapeutics.

"Radiopharmaceutical oncology is entering a new era in which optimizing pharmacokinetics may become as important as discovering new molecular targets. Our clinical dataset from 81 patients provides what we believe is the first clinical validation of reversible albumin binding. We believe the Evans Blue platform has the potential to provide a broadly applicable pharmacokinetic enhancement platform for existing approved radiopharmaceuticals as well as next-generation therapeutic candidates across multiple validated molecular targets,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Strategy Officer.

"We believe the Evans Blue platform has the potential to redefine the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Rather than replacing established radiopharmaceuticals, our strategy is to enhance the therapeutic performance of established and next-generation radiopharmaceuticals through reversible albumin binding. The Evans Blue platform is designed to increase tumor exposure, improve therapeutic efficiency, and enhance the clinical and commercial potential of both proprietary and partner radiopharmaceutical programs. Our vision is to establish Evans Blue as the foundational enabling technology powering the next generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals through internal innovation, strategic collaborations, and licensing partnerships," said Chris Pak, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

MTTI is actively seeking strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies interested in applying the Evans Blue platform to enhance approved and investigational radiopharmaceuticals through research collaborations, co-development, licensing, or other strategic partnerships. The Company welcomes discussions with partners seeking to improve the therapeutic performance of existing and next-generation targeted radiopharmaceuticals through the Evans Blue platform.

About Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc.

Molecular Targeting Technologies (MTTI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the proprietary Evans Blue (EB) platform, a reversible albumin-binding technology designed to enhance pharmacokinetics, improve tumor targeting, and optimize the therapeutic performance of targeted radiopharmaceuticals. The Company's pipeline includes EB-TATE, EB-RGD, EB-FAPI, and EB-GRPR, reflecting the broad applicability of the Evans Blue platform across multiple molecular targets. For more information, visit www.mtarget.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development, potential applications, and future evaluation of MTTI's Evans Blue platform and related product candidates. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Preclinical and clinical observations may not be predictive of future clinical outcomes or regulatory decisions. MTTI undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Chris Pak, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Email: cpak@mtarget.com