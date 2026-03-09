Ministerial Visit to Athlone Laboratories: A Vision for the Future of Critical Medicines in Ireland

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, and representatives from IDA Ireland, visited Athlone Laboratories to consult with key figures on a vision for Ireland’s future in the domestic manufacturing of critical medicines.

Athlone Laboratories attracted three of the government’s biggest champions for the Irish pharma sector: Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment; Rory Mullen, Head of BioPharma and Food at IDA Ireland; and Noeleen Hussey, Regional Manager – West Region, IDA Ireland. They all met with the Athlone Laboratories leadership team on 2nd March 2026 to discuss the future of domestic critical medicines in Ireland, with a focus on Beta-Lactams.

Beta-Lactams are an essential class of antibiotics that are vital for patient care and health systems. Through the Critical Medicine’s Act, the EMA prioritises their supply and availability, to ensure they remain available and accessible to patients. Athlone Laboratories and its sister company, Gaelic Laboratories, are among the companies in Ireland specialising in the manufacture of Beta-Lactam antibiotics, meaning they both play a significant role in Ireland’s contract manufacturing for critical medicines.

Athlone’s leadership team was pleased to offer a tour of the Athlone site, including a centralised Centre of Excellence that provides local and global technical support, and dedicated facilities for the manufacture of Beta-Lactams in various oral forms. Athlone has been manufacturing Beta-Lactams on this site for more than 40 years, and its recent acquisition by Gaelic laboratories – another GMP-approved manufacturer of Beta-Lactams – only adds to both companies’ security and resilience.

Brian Morrisey, General Manager, explains “As both companies contribute to the supply chain for Beta-Lactam antibiotics, we can leverage many operational synergies. The two companies can coordinate manufacturing resources to support supply continuity. We have the overall annual capacity to produce 1.2 billion oral Beta-Lactam oral dosage forms.”

Peter Burke, as Minister for Enterprise, has been instrumental in the implementation of the Critical Medicines Act in Ireland. The Act aims to address the EU's challenges with the security of supply of critical medicines, such as antibiotics. By strengthening the EU's supply chains and improving coordination between member states, the Act seeks to ensure that European patients have access to the medicines they need. Speaking at the meeting, Minister Burke said:

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Athlone Laboratories over the coming period, as they contribute to Ireland’s vibrant Life Sciences sector here in the Midlands. Ireland is home to nine of the world’s ten largest pharmaceutical companies and manufactures a substantial share of the world’s most widely used medicines, solidifying our country’s role as a centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. I want to wish Brian and his team all the best at an exciting time of growth for both Athlone and Gaelic Laboratories”

As the national development agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to the country, IDA Ireland representatives Rory Mullen and Noeleen Hussey were keen to stimulate discussion to ensure the pharma industry continues to thrive. Ireland is a global hub for pharma manufacturing, with a growing CMO cluster of which Athlone Laboratories is proud to be a member.

“Athlone Laboratories is a key contributor to Ireland’s reputation as a global centre for pharmaceutical innovation. Their commitment to manufacturing critical medicines like Beta-Lactams strengthens our national supply chain and supports patient care across Europe and beyond. IDA Ireland is pleased to champion the company’s growth and continued investment in the Midlands.” Said Rory Mullen, Head of BioPharma at IDA Ireland

Together, Athlone Laboratories and Gaelic Laboratories contribute to Ireland’s manufacturing capacity for critical medicines, particularly antibiotics. Continued investment will strengthen this offering, enhancing the company’s capabilities, and safeguarding the domestic production of Beta-Lactams as an important national asset.

For more information about Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone laboratories, visit their websites at https://gaeliclabs.com and https://www.athlone-laboratories.com, respectively.

Editor’s Note

For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shine Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com.

About Athlone Laboratories

Athlone Laboratories a leading developer and manufacturer of a broad range of oral dose beta-lactam products. Established in 1974, the company is an accredited supplier to local and many blue-chip customer partners across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Iraq and Brazil Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. Athlone Laboratories was acquired by Gaelic Laboratories in December 2025. For more information about Athlone Laboratories, please visit https://www.athlone-laboratories.com/

About Gaelic Laboratories

Gaelic Laboratories is a GMP approved manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products in tablet, capsule and powder for suspension form. Established in Ireland in 2022, and with newly upgraded facilities, we manufacture Beta-Lactam products and provide contract manufacturing and packaging services for markets across the EU, UK, the Middle East and North Africa. Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. For more information about Gaelic Laboratories, please visit https://gaeliclabs.com/