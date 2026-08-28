Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 8

Format: 1x1 meetings

Location: New York, NY

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Time: 2:45 – 3:15 PM EDT

Location: New York, NY

If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.

The live webcast can be accessed in the events section of the Minerva Neurosciences website HERE. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is conducting a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company’s website.

Contacts:

Frederick Ahlholm

Chief Financial Officer

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com