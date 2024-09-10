MicroRNA Market to Surge $6.11 Bn by 2034 Driven by Healthy 12.89% CAGR

The global microRNA market size surpassed USD 1.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 6.11 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.89% from 2024 to 2034. The market is experiencing substantial growth due to advancements in microRNA research, increasing applications in diagnostics and therapeutics, and growing demand for personalized medicine.

Download a sample version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5211

In 2025, microRNA market to achieve USD 2.05 billion revenue, with the rising prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, is driving the market growth. The increasing focus on early diagnosis and targeted therapies is contributing to the expansion of the market.

Major Key Insights of the microRNA Market

· North America dominated the market share by 41.6% in 2023.

· By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

· By products & services, the service segment held the largest share of the microRNA market in 2023.

· By application, the cancer segment dominated the market in 2023.

· By end-use, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2023.

MicroRNA Market: A Key to Precision Medicine

The microRNA market revolves around the research, development and commercialization of microRNA-based technologies. This includes diagnostics, therapeutics, and research tools that leverage microRNA to better understand disease or develop treatments. The market has been gaining momentum due to microRNA potential in diagnosing and treating conditions like cancer, where microRNA can serve as a biomarker to detect the disease early or as a therapeutic target to develop novel treatments.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments and News in MicroRNA Market:



Company Name Emory University’s School of Medicine Headquarters Atlanta, Georgia, United Status Development In May 2024, Emory University’s school of Medicine unveiled an ambitious initiative, including the Center for New Medicines (CNM). This advanced facility accelerated the translation of scientific breakthroughs into life-saving treatments. The CNM will provide an unparalleled ecosystem where scientists and clinicians collaborate to tackle pressing unmet medical needs, leading to improved health outcomes through innovative drug discovery.





Company Name Enzene Biosciences Headquarters India, Asia Pacific Development In May 2024, Enzene Biosciences launched a new drug discovery division, further expanding its comprehensive services to the biotech industry. This strategic move complements the company’s state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing site, equipped with EnzeneXTM technology, set to open later in the U.S. The new division will offer a range of range of drug discovery services, enhancing Enzene’s position as a leading CDMO in the industry.

Top Companies in the microRNA Market

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· DiamiR Biosciences

· New England Biolabs

· NanoString Technologies, Inc.

· Sanofi

· miRecule

· Alnylam

· BioGenex

· Merck KGaA

· LGC Limited

· Takara Bio, Inc.

· Horizon Discovery Group plc.

· QIAGEN

· GeneCopoeia, Inc.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Driver

Biomarker Applications Boosting the MicroRNA Market

In recent years, in healthcare sector microRNAs have emerged as highly promising biomarkers for a range of chronic disorders due to their stability in bodily fluids and their distinctive expression patterns across various conditions. In recent times, the application of microRNAs has expanded beyond just research and now it’s indulged into clinical settings particularly in diagnosing and monitoring chronic diseases like cancer, neurological disorders and cardiovascular conditions.

The increasing number of clinical trials investigating their use in treating chronic diseases is one of the key drivers behind the growth of microRNA market. In developed countries several clinical trials are currently underway to assess the role of microRNAs as biomarkers for early disease detection and as potential therapeutic targets. The ability to use microRNAs to modulate drug resistance, search as therapeutic agents or even identifying pathogenic diseases has attracted significant attention in the healthcare industry which is creating the push for clinical validation of microRNAs, which is one of the major factors propelling the microRNA market forward.

For instance, in 2023 National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the United States conducted a major study and explored the use of microRNA-based therapy, cobomarsen, aimed at treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Cobomarsen targets a specific microRNA link to tumor growth and has shown promise in reducing tumor size in early- phase clinical trials.

Recent Clinical Trials in MicroRNA Applications (2022-2024):



Trial Sponsor Condition MicroRNA Target Trial Phase Status National Cancer Institute Lung Cancer MicroRNA-21 Phase 2 Ongoing (Expected 2025) miRagen Therapeutics Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Cobomarsen (microRNA modulator) Phase 1/2 Active (Started in 2023) Pfizer & Regeneron Cardiovascular Diseases MicroRNA-155 Phase 2 Completed (July 2022) Karolinska Institute Type 2 Diabetes MicroRNA-29 Phase 1 Ongoing (started in Feb 2024)

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/customization/5211

Restraint

IP and Safety Concerns Hampering the MicroRNA Market

The landscape of intellectual property rights surrounding microRNA is complex. Patients on specific microRNAs, technologies and methods of microRNA-based treatments have been claimed by many companies and research institutions, which creates a challenging environment for new players in the market, as navigating through existing patients can be difficult and costly. Companies seek to develop microRNA-based therapies often need to secure licensing agreements, which can be a time consuming and expensive process.

Also, another significant restraint in the microRNA market is the concern over safety and toxicity of microRNA-based treatments. There are still safety concerns which have occurred regarding the use of microRNA, particularly when it comes to immune reactions and off-target effects.

In September of 2016, Mirna Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, halted its phase one trial of MRX34, which was being developed as NFL investigational treatment for multiple cancers. But the trial had to be stopped after several patients experienced serious immune related adverse events. Which raised questions about the safety of using microRNA therapies in humans, especially in the cases were off-target effect school lead to unintended consequences.

Opportunity

Therapeutics and Biomarker Potential, Scope for Growth

MicroRNA-based charcuterie X and biomarker discovery presents substantial opportunities for market growth as they continue to evolve and open new avenues for disease diagnosis and treatment. It is not wrong to say that in the early stage of development, MicroRNA-based therapies are showing promise due to their ability to regulate multiple genes simultaneously which is particularly useful for targeted therapies and combination treatments.

For instance, March 2023, RG-012, MicroRNA-based therapeutic by Regulus Therapeutics, cleared its phase one of clinical trial and currently in Phase 2 clinical trial as of March 2023. This drug, which targets miR-21, is aimed at treating Alport Syndrome, which is a genetic kidney disease.

Service Segment Held Largest Share of the MicroRNA Market

Buy the products and services of the microRNA market, the service segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. The increasing demand for microRNA-Research Services such as isolation, beautification, functional analysis and profiling are the things which are mainly driving this dominance. As microRNA Research continues to grow, more companies and academic institutions are outsourcing these services due to complexity and expertise required for such procedures.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominated

By the application segment of microRNA market, cancer segment leads the market in 2023 while the infectious disease segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast time. MicroRNAs have shown great promise in cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy, owing to their role in regulating oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. Many clinical trials are underway to explore microRNA-based on therapies for different types of cancer.

In June 2024, molecular diagnostic startup Craif, which created an early cancer detection platform based on miRNA, is pleased to announce that it was chosen as one of the 65 firms that were admitted into the world’s biggest medical technology accelerator, the 2024 Medtech Innovator Accelerator Cohort. Craif was selected from a global pool of over 1,300 enterprises.

In the end-use of microRNA market, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company segment dominated the market in 2023. In recent times these companies are heavily investing in the development of microRNA-based Therapies and diagnostics. As microRNA research progresses, pharmaceutical firms are increasingly integrating microRNA technologies into their pipeline for drug discovery and personalized medicine.

In March 2023, The University of Leipzig in Germany and the RNA delivery and therapeutics business SiSaf Ltd. will work together to create tailored micro-interfering RNAs (miRNA) for the treatment of cancer, with a primary focus on pancreatic cancer. In the lab of Achim Aigner, SiSaf will create formulations of miRNA Bio-Courier that will be tested in pancreatic cancer models. As per the agreement, SiSaf is the only party that can purchase a worldwide license for a patent held by the institution.

North America, Leading the MicroRNA Market

North America dominated the microRNA market with a market share of xx%. Has well established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, which is the primary reason of this success. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and North America have been heavily investing in microRNA research and development. The countries like United States and Canada have cutting edge healthcare infrastructure and advanced technologies has provided the necessary environment for companies and academic institutions to engage in extensive microRNA-related research.

In July of 2023, a US-based company called DiamiR Biosciences, which develops non-invasive diagnostic tests, entered a collaboration with JADBio who leverage its Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) platform. The goal of this partnership is to create predictive models for diseases like Alzheimer’s and Rett syndrome using microRNA panels. This collaboration highlights N America’s focus on harnessing the potential of microRNA for early disease detection and personalized medicine.

Asia Pacific, Rapid Growth and Expanding Research

The region Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming time. Increasing and rising population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders and cancer, and uh heightened demand for micro-RNA based therapeutics, are some of the reasons which is driving this growth in the Asia Pacific. Countries like Singapore, China, India, Japan and South Korea are heavily investing in microRNA research, which is driven by both government and private sector initiatives.

In March 2022, MiRXES, a Singapore-based company, began collaborating with National Heart Center Singapore and National University Heart Center to advance research on pulmonary hypertension. This this partnership is the first multi centered study in Southeast Asia that utilized microRNA biomarkers for early detection of the disease. The success of this study is expected to pave the way for broader applications of microRNA-based diagnostics across the region.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

In 2023, the global gRNA market was valued at USD 499.21 million and is anticipated to expand to USD 3,296.45 million by 2034, representing a robust CAGR of 18.72% from 2024 to 2034.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, estimated at USD 5.20 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 30.03 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 19.12% from 2024 to 2033.

The RNAi therapeutics market, valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9%, reaching USD 4.28 billion by 2033 due to expanding adoption and innovation.

The global microbial identification market was estimated at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 13.44 billion by 2033, achieving a CAGR of 12.30% from 2024 to 2033.

The global microfluidics market, valued at USD 31.80 billion in 2023, is expected to expand to USD 103.06 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 12.50% from 2024 to 2033.

The global microbial fermentation technology market, estimated at USD 34.11 billion in 2023, is projected to increase to USD 60.17 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.84% from 2024 to 2033.

The global clinical microbiology market, valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2024 to 2033.

The global biological safety testing products and services market, estimated at USD 4.90 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 15.07 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.75% from 2024 to 2034.

The global cell therapy market, valued at USD 4.79 billion in 2023, is expected to expand to USD 44.39 billion by 2034, representing a significant CAGR of 22.69% from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Products & Services

Services

Type

Isolation & Purification miRNA cDNA Synthesis Profiling, Localization, & Quantification Functional Analysis Others Specimen

Whole Blood Serum Plasma FFPE Fresh Frozen Tissue Others

Products

Instruments

Technology

Real-Time PCR Microarray NGS Others Workflow

Isolation & Purification miRNA cDNA Synthesis Profiling, Localization, & Quantification Functional Analysis & Others Others Consumables

Specimen

Workflow Isolation & Purification miRNA cDNA Synthesis Profiling, Localization, & Quantification Functional Analysis & Others Others Whole Blood

Serum Plasma FFPE Fresh Frozen Tissue Others



By Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorder

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Others

By End-use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Thailands

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Industry, providing a thorough examination of market segments, material, emerging technologies and key trends. Our TOC offers a structured analysis of market dynamics, emerging innovations, and regional dynamics to guide your strategic decisions in this rapidly evolving healthcare field - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/microrna-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5211

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com