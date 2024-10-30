Microfluidic Market to reach USD 88.2 billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights<

size is estimated to be valued at USD 33.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 88.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2031.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global

Rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics drives market growth. Point-of-care testing allows for diagnostic tests to be done anywhere outside of a centralized laboratory. Increasing adoption of microfluidic technology in various applications also drives market growth. Microfluidic technology enables the development of portable, low-cost, and rapid point-of-care testing device. This technology integrates multiple process steps onto a single microchip. Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as healthcare, chemicals, and electronics is also expected to boost the market growth.

Market Trends

There is a growing demand for miniature, portable, and easy-to-use medical devices. Microfluidic technology enables miniaturization of medical devices without compromising on their functionality. It allows for developing highly integrated micro total analysis systems on a single microchip. This trend of miniaturization is expected to drive the demand for microfluidic technology in the coming years.

Traditionally, microfluidic system finds major applications in healthcare industry. However, its use is rising in other industries. These include food & beverage testing, environmental monitoring, and electronics.

For example, microfluidic systems are used for testing quality parameters of beverages. These systems detect water contamination, and fabrication of compact electronic and optical devices. Increasing adoption in non-medical applications will present lucrative opportunities for microfluidic market players.

Microfluidic Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $33.1 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $88.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing • Growing Focus on Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies Restraints & Challenges • High setup cost and relatively low production volume • Lack of standardization

Market Opportunities

The drug delivery segment of the microfluidic market is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Microfluidic systems can develop personalized drug formulations, minimize systemic side effects, and enhance drug bioavailability through targeted delivery. Continuous manufacturing of nanoparticles, liposomes, and other advanced drug delivery vehicles using microfluidic system is also driving segment growth.

Point-of-care diagnostics is another major opportunity in the microfluidic market. Microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technologies enable portable, rapid, and inexpensive diagnostic tests at the point of need. Applications include infectious disease detection, glucose monitoring, and genomic/proteomic analysis. The demand for decentralized diagnostic capabilities outside of central laboratories is propelling the segment growth.

Key Market Takeaways

The global microfluidic market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the rising demand for personalized medicine and decentralized healthcare.

On the basis of product type, microfluidic-based devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to widespread applications in drug delivery, diagnostics, and research.

On the basis of application, drug delivery segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period. This is driven by the development of advanced drug delivery vehicles using microfluidics.

Point-of-care diagnostics segment is also expected to grow significantly due to the demand for portable diagnostic tests.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to heavy investments in microfluidics research and the strong presence of leading manufacturers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing regional market.

Competitor Insights

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Fluidigm Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Microfluidics, a unit of IDEX Material Processing Technology (MPT), launched Microfluidics’ newest processor. This is designed for production scale cell disruption. It is used in the manufacturing of many biological products such as antigens for vaccines and viral vectors that deliver genes for next-generation gene therapy.

In January 2023, SCIEX launched the Intabio ZT system. This is the first fully-integrated microfluidic chip-based platform. This platform combines imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (icIEF) separation and UV detection.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type

Microfluidic-Based Devices



Microfluidic Components

By Material

Polymer



Glass



Silicon



Metal



Ceramics

By Application

Point of care testing



Clinical Diagnostics



Drug Delivery



Analytical Testing



Genomics



Proteomics



Cell based Analysis



Others

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



Academic & Research Institute



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

